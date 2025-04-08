Hacks season 3 recap: All to know before season 4 arrives

Hacks season 3 premiered on HBO Max on May 12, 2024, with nine hilarious episodes. The series, created by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky, is known for its engaging narrative with plenty of comedic moments.

The story focuses on the working relationship between an aspiring comedy writer and a veteran female comedian. Here's the official synopsis:

"To salvage her waning career, legendary Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance is forced to team up with an entitled, outcast television writer in this hilariously dark comedy series."

The series has received multiple accolades, including several Emmy Awards. The primary cast of the show includes Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, and Carl Clemons-Hopkins.

Hacks season 3 was filled with drama and tension as Deborah removed Ava from the head writer position of her new late-night talk show. However, the season's ending took an unexpected turn when Ava used one of Debrah's secrets to blackmail her into getting the head writer position.

The fourth season will premiere on HBO Max on April 10, 2025.

What happened in Hacks season 3

Hacks season 3 brought forward a new dynamic between Ava and Deborah. Their relationship and bond had become stronger than before. It even appeared that the two could be called 'friends.' But it was long after when the two strong-willed women got back at each other's throats.

Deborah got a chance to host her own late-night talk shows, something she had always dreamt of. She knew she wouldn't have gotten it without Ava pushing her to do more. So as a gesture of repayment, she asked Ava the become the head writer. However, things didn't go according to plan, as Deborah informed Ava that she couldn't give her the position as she did not have the authority to hire the head writer.

Ava got heartbroken when the news reached her, as he had already left her previous job. She begged Winnie Landell to give her the head writer job. Landell revealed that Deborah had lied previously; she always had the authority to hire the head writer.

Why didn't Deborah want to hire Ava for her late-night talk show in Hacks season 3?

Deborah had always been a self-serving person with narcissistic tendencies. Despite knowing this, Ava opened her arms to her and the two developed an unusual relationship.

However, meeting with the network executive Bill Cliff brought back Deborah's old fears. She was told that favors are not usually given to women in show business, and executives often look for ways to bring women down. This meeting propelled her to do whatever she could to make her show a big success, even lying to Ava and breaking her heart.

Deborah didn't want to take a risk on Ava, who had previously been an outcast in the industry. When the truth came out, Ava understood that Deborah thinks of herself and her success before anyone or anything. So she did the same by blackmailing her for the head writer position.

She threatened to reveal that Deborah had slept with the network owner, Bob Lipka, if her demands were not met. Ava's stern approach not only surprised Deborah but also ignited a sudden respect. However, she soon realized that she had turned Ava into something else, which could bring her career down at any moment.

We would have to wait until season 4 to see what new developments would happen between Deborah and Ava.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Hacks season 3 and other films and shows on Max.

