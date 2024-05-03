Hacks season 3 release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Hacks season 3 has arrived on Max. It dropped its first two episodes on May 2, 2024. The comedy-drama continues to be engaging and stays within the genre of humor as promised. There are nine episodes in Hacks season 3, with a two-episodes-per-week schedule except for the ninth one.

For newly indicted viewers, Hacks season 3 is the third round of the comedy-based series. Premiering in May 2021, it released the second season in May 2022. The first two seasons were aired on HBO Max. The success of the second season led to a renewal for a third season, announced in June 2022. However, Hacks season 3 took close to two years to land on the platform.

The story of Hacks revolves around comedy legend Deborah Vance who needed to team up with newbie comedy writer Ava Daniels. While Ava was looking for a foothold in her field, Deborah wanted fresh content for her shows. They helped each other in more ways than professionally.

Hacks season 3: All episodes and when they arrive

Two episodes are to be released simultaneously (Image via Max)

As mentioned before, Hacks season 3 has nine episodes scheduled, while seasons 1 and 2 had ten and eight episodes respectively. The episodes are planned in a schedule of two per week up to episode 8. The ninth episode will be a standalone arriving on May 30, 2024.

The shows on Max usually arrive at midnight PT, which means 3 am ET and 9 am GMT. While all episode titles are not available yet, the first few have been announced. The episodes and the dates of arrival are mentioned below:

Episode no. Episode title Date of release Episode 1 Just for Laughs Thursday, May 2, 2024 Episode 2 Better Late Thursday, May 2, 2024 Episode 3 The Roast of Deborah Vance Thursday, May 9, 2024 Episode 4 Join the Club Thursday, May 9, 2024 Episode 5 TBA Thursday, May 16, 2024 Episode 6 TBA Thursday, May 16, 2024 Episode 7 TBA Thursday, May 23, 2024 Episode 8 TBA Thursday, May 23, 2024 Episode 9 TBA Thursday, May 30, 2024

Hacks season 3: Cast, crew and more

Many of the actors from previous seasons are joined by new guest actors (Image via Max)

The main cast for the ongoing season 3 of the series will continue with the lead duo from the first two seasons.

Moreover, Megan Stalter and Paul Downs, who were in recurring roles in the previous seasons, have been promoted to main cast team. As such, some of the cast members expected in the third season are:

Jean Smart as Deborah Vance

Hannah Einbinder as Ava Daniels

Carl Clemons-Hopkins as Marcus

Megan Stalter as Kayla

Paul W Downs as Jimmy LuSaque

Christopher McDonald as Marty Ghilain

Mark Indelicato as Damien

Jane Adams as Nina Daniels

Joe Mande as Ray

Some of the guest stars slated to appear in season 3 are Helen Hunt, Tony Goldwyn, Christina Hendricks, Dan Bucatinsky, George Wallace, Aristotle Athari, J Smith-Cameron and Christopher Lloyd.

Paul W Downs, mentioned among the cast members, is one of the creators for season 3, along with Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky. The three creators also double up as executive producers for the show alongside Michael Schur, David Miner and Morgan Sackett.

Moreover, the three creators wrote the screenplay for episode 1 of the Max's series which Lucia Aniello directed. The three are set to co-write the season finale as well.

What is the expected plot in Hacks season 3?

Season 3 of the Max comedy-drama is taking a time leap from the second season that saw Deborah, played by Jean Smart, fire Ava at the end.

Ava is likely to have her go at freedom and renew her relationship with her ex-girlfriend Ruby. Meanwhile, Deborah's stale performances have changed to more perky ones, giving her career a great boost.

While they have not communicated in these years, they meet at a comedy festival and clear misunderstandings. Deborah is expected to replace Ava with other comic writers.

However, Ava will be joining Deborah in the near future bringing the beloved duo together. As for Deborah, she's set to achieve a long-lost dream soon with Ava's help.

Continue watching Hacks season 3 to arrive with two episodes on Thursdays throughout May 2024 on Max.