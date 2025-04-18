Hacks season 4 release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

The American comedy-drama series Hacks premiered its fourth season on April 10, 2025, on HBO Max. Created and directed by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky, the show has earned strong praise since its season 1 release in 2021, securing multiple Emmy wins and nominations, and a Golden Globe for Best TV Series—Musical or Comedy.

Ad

This season continues to follow stand-up comedian Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and her comedy writer, Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder), a year after they parted ways because Deborah conspired to have Ava removed from the production team of their late-night show. Ava is now seen pursuing different opportunities in Los Angeles.

With an IMDb rating of 8.2 and 99% on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, fans have eagerly awaited the release of season 4 of Hacks since its announcement in May 2024, as critics on online forums applaud Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder's onscreen compatibility.

Ad

Trending

Creators and lead stars of Hacks at the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards (Image via Getty)

Jean Smart also won two Golden Globe Awards for this series—her first in 2022 and subsequently in 2025—for Best Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy.

Ad

All episodes of Hacks season 4 and when to expect them

Season 4 will feature 10 episodes. While episodes 1 and 2 were released together earlier this month, fans cannot hope to binge on the upcoming episodes. This season strays from the pattern of releasing two episodes per week, which the show followed in the first three seasons.

Episode # Title Air date Writer(s) 1 Big, Brave Girl April 10, 2025 Lucia Aniello & Paul W. Downs & Jen Statsky 2 Cover Girls April 10, 2025 Samantha Riley 3 What Happens in Vegas April 17, 2025 Ariel Karlin 4 TBA April 24, 2025 Pat Regan 5 TBA May 1, 2025 Aisha Muharrar 6 TBA May 8, 2025 Carolyn Lipka 7 TBA May 15, 2025 Joe Mande 8 TBA May 15, 2025 Andrew Law 9 TBA May 22, 2025 Lucia Aniello & Paul W. Downs & Jen Statsky 10 TBA May 29, 2025 Lucia Aniello & Paul W. Downs & Jen Statsky

Ad

What is Hacks all about?

The premise of Hacks follows the professional relationship between two very distinct Las Vegas-based women down on their luck in their careers—Deborah Vance and Ava Daniels.

Ad

Deborah is a legendary stand-up comedian based in Las Vegas who realizes that she needs to revamp her act and improve her onstage presence if she wishes to keep her steady gig at the Palmetto Casino. This calls for coming up with "fresh" new acts and scripts.

Ava is a 25-year-old comedy writer struggling to find work. She is still publicly judged for an old and insensitive tweet she once posted and therefore seen as an entitled outcast. Blacklisted from most agencies, Ava is desperate to find work. Opportunity comes knocking when her manager assigns her to be Deborah's lead writer.

Ad

The two women form an unlikely bond, with Ava pushing her new boss to take risks and try new ideas, and Deborah helping the young writer navigate her way through the stresses of adulthood—with lots of bickering along the way. As the two women navigate through an unforgiving industry together, they find that they can put their differences aside and work codependently to fill each other's gaps.

Deborah and Ava. (Image via Instagram/@hacks)

The first three episodes of season 4 of this award-winning, light-hearted comedy-drama are available to watch on HBO Max, with a new episode released every Thursday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Natalie Reddy Natalie is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda with a diverse background in fashion, fitness, and content creation. She holds a BA in Fashion Design with Marketing and a NASM certification in personal training.



Her writing journey began in high school with fashion blogs and later expanded into health and fitness content for Sportskeeda's former Health & Fitness division. With seven years of experience, Natalie has contributed to brands like Medicon Leather, Fuel Hub, Zarrel Malaysia, and Shoppr Malaysia, crafting SEO-driven content.



Natalie's notable achievements include interviewing entrepreneur Michael Foley and being featured in Happiest Health magazine for her insights on training for women in their 20s. An extrovert by nature, she enjoys analyzing entertainment trends and understanding audience engagement.



Natalie prioritizes accuracy in her articles by cross-referencing multiple sources and staying unbiased. She admires Sophia Amoruso, having been inspired by her book #GIRLBOSS. Amoruso's journey, from unconventional beginnings to building a successful brand, resonates deeply with Natalie.



Outside of writing, Natalie spends time at a private exercise studio training clients and is also involved in textile sampling for a fashion brand that she is part of. Know More