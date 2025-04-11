Hacks season 4: Full list of cast and characters explored

Hacks season 4 is an American comedy-drama television series created by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky. The series is based on the professional relationship between a young comedy writer and a legendary stand-up comedian.

Ad

The show premiered on April 10, 2025, and is available to stream exclusively on Max. New episodes are released weekly on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

The story follows Jean Smart as Deborah Vance and head writer Hannah Einbinder as Ava Daniels as they navigate the challenges of launching a new late-night talk show with their complex relationship at the forefront of the narrative.

The three seasons of Hacks have received critical acclaim. Hacks season 4 will showcase a deepening of the complex relationship between a comedian and writer, and it also promises a blend of sharp wit and emotional depth, exploring themes of ambition, betrayal, and the intricacies of mentorship.

Ad

Trending

The show is liked by critics and audiences alike. On the film and television rating website Rotten Tomatoes, Hacks season 4 has been certified by critics score stands at 100%.

Exploring the cast of Hacks season 4

Jean Smart as Deborah Vance

Elton John AIDS Foundation's 33rd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party - Red Carpet (Image via Getty)

In Hacks Season 4, Jean Smart portrays Deborah Vance, a legendary Las Vegas stand-up comedian now venturing into the world of late-night television. Deborah's journey this season is marked by her efforts to reinvent herself while grappling with personal and professional challenges.

Ad

Her relationship with head writer Ava Daniels becomes increasingly strained after Ava's betrayal, leading to a series of passive-aggressive confrontations and emotional revelations.

Jean had a remarkably successful Broadway debut in 1981 for the show Piaf, 24 (2006-2007), andGarden State (2004).

Hannah Einbinder as Ava Daniels

Human Rights Campaign's 2025 Los Angeles Dinner Honoring Ashley Park And Hannah Einbinder - (Image via Getty)

Hannah Einbinder returns as Ava Daniels, the sharp-tongued, ambitious comedy writer who has ascended to the role of head writer on Deborah Vance’s new late-night show.

Ad

The season delves into the repercussions of this betrayal, with Deborah retaliating through passive-aggressive pranks, intensifying the tension between them.

Einbinder portrays Ava's evolution with nuance, capturing her internal conflict and the complexities of ambition and loyalty.

An American comedian, actress, and writer was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award in 2021 and 2022 and a Golden Globe Award in 2022.

Einbinder is known for her role in North Hollywood (2021), How to Be Broke (2018), and Julia (2023).

Ad

Carl Clemons-Hopkins as Marcus

2025 PaleyFest LA - "Hacks" (Image via Getty)

Carl Clemons-Hopkins reprises his role as Marcus, the Chief Operating Officer of Deborah Vance's management company and her closest advisor, a dedicated and meticulous professional, often struggling to balance his demanding career with personal life.

Ad

An English actor and producer was born in Georgia, known for Star Trek: Lower Decks (2023), Candyman (2021), and Chicago P.D. (2014).

Megan Stalter as Kayla Schaefer

30th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Press Room (Image via Getty)

In Hacks season 4 Megan Stalter as Kayla Schaefer the exuberant and often oblivious assistant-turned-partner at the talent agency she co-runs with Jimmy LuSaque (Paul W. Downs).

Ad

Kayla's character continues to provide comedic relief with her chaotic energy and unfiltered enthusiasm.

Megan Stalter was born in USA, She is an actress and writer known for The Megan Stalter Show (2019-2020), The Great North (2022) and The Megan Stalter Show (2019).

Paul W. Downs as Jimmy LuSaque

31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals (Image via Getty)

Paul W. Downs returns as Jimmy LuSaque Jr., the talent manager for both Deborah Vance and Ava Daniels.

Ad

Previously employed at a major agency, Jimmy has now ventured into establishing his own firm, navigating the complexities of representing two formidable clients with contrasting personalities in the show.

Paul W. Downs is an American actor, writer, and director, widely recognized for his contributions to the entertainment industry such as The Studio (2025), American Dad! (2023), and Harley Quinn (2023).

Rose Abdoo as Josefina

AFI Awards (Image via Getty)

Rose Abdoo plays her role as Josefina, a steadfast presence in Deborah’s (Loyal estate manager) life, overseeing the comedian’s lavish Las Vegas estate and daily affairs.

Ad

In this show, their relationship evolves beyond employer and employee with Josefina.

Starting off her on-screen career with television commercials and film, Rose became famous for starring in the Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life (2016), Bad Teacher (2011), and The Sex Lives of College Girls (2024).

Supporting cast of Hacks season 4

The fourth season of Hacks features a talented ensemble of actors in supporting roles, some of whom are listed as follows:

Ad

Kaitlin Olson as Deborah

Christopher McDonald as Marty

Poppy Liu as Kiki

Johnny Sibilly as Wilson

Jefferson Mays as T.L. Gurley

Jeff Ward as George

Angela Elayne Gibbs as Robin

Jane Adams as Nina Daniels

Lorenza Izzo as Ruby

Luenell as Miss Loretta

Hacks season 4 is available for digital streaming exclusively on Max.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudipta Sinha Sudipta Sinha is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the University of Calcutta (2022) and has four years of experience in the digital media landscape.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Sudipta honed her skills as a content creator for the education vertical at ABP Digital-The Telegraph Online, where she worked for over two years. She also gained experience as a news writer while working with various digital portals.



Her commitment to quality content is reflected in her recent success in launching a culture and lifestyle blog. Sudipta prioritizes accuracy and ethical reporting through diligent research, an inquisitive mindset, and a commitment to valuing expert opinions.



She admires Jon Stewart, John Oliver, and Trevor Noah for their ability to address complex issues with a light-hearted approach. Beyond writing, she enjoys photography, reading, and watching TV shows. If given the chance, she would love to relive the magic of the Harry Potter franchise, a world that shaped her childhood imagination. Know More