Hacks season 4 episode 3 ending explained: Why was there an HR complaint against Deborah?

Hacks season 4, episode 3, titled What Happens in Vegas, premiered on Max on April 17, 2025. This episode continues the events of the previous one, showcasing Deborah and Ava at a writer's retreat in Las Vegas with some newly recruited writers.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Hacks season 4, episode 3. Reader discretion is advised.

Ava and Deborah are not quite over their differences, and the events in Hacks season 4, episode 3, reflect that. While there, they have several disagreements, particularly on how to manage the new writers.

Deborah favors a more hands-on approach, suggesting the writers start working immediately. Meanwhile, Ava proposes a more relaxed strategy, recommending ice-breaking exercises before gradually moving on to the tasks.

After struggling to get her team working on the first day, Deborah finally adopts some of Ava's ideas. To help her team unwind, she takes them to a casino. Later, she leads them aboard a party bus, where a man appears with a suitcase full of drugs. They later go to a strip club.

The next day, the writers gather to brainstorm ideas for the first episode of Deborah's late-night show. Deborah enjoys almost all of the ideas, and they return to LA. However, upon her arrival, she faces an HR complaint, seemingly filed by one of the writers from the retreat.

She is confronted with complaints about pressuring her writers to consume illegal substances and visiting a strip club. Additionally, Deborah and Ava are also accused of fostering a hostile work environment due to their constant conflict.

Deborah and Ava disagree on their approaches in Hacks season 4, episode 3

Deborah and Ava have several disagreements in Hacks season 4 episode 3

As mentioned, Deborah and Ava have several differences in Hacks season 4, episode 3, regarding how to manage the new writers. While Deborah is more focused on getting work done, Ava prioritizes getting to know the writers first, allowing them to gradually open up.

Deborah emphasizes the importance of developing a unique late-night talk show, which intimidates the writers. Ava understands this and encourages Deborah to be kinder to the writers while motivating them.

Deborah argues with Ava for pretending to like their ideas and smiling at them while suggesting that their jokes aren’t good enough. In response, Ava suggests that Deborah should also practice smiling at their jokes to boost their spirits.

The new writers come up with good ideas at the Las Vegas retreat by the end of Hacks season 4, episode 3

The new writers eventually come up with good ideas in Hacks season 4 episode 3

When Deborah and Ava arrive in Vegas in Hacks season 4, episode 3, Deborah takes the new writers directly into the writer's room as soon as they land. Ava is not fond of the exercise and suggests that she should get to know the writers first before requesting them to work.

Deborah instructs the writers to brainstorm ideas for her late-night show, aiming to make it the most successful one in its format. Ava argues that she should not be making such requests or putting pressure on the writers on their first day at work.

After they disagree a few times, Deborah eventually agrees to listen to some of Ava's suggestions and takes her writers to a casino. As mentioned, she also takes them on a party bus and then to a strip club.

However, at each location, she asks the writers if they want to pitch ideas, but they never do. Later, at the strip club, Deborah orders them to start working on their show immediately. Ava suggests that she proceed alone while the others stay behind.

The next day, when they arrive at the writers' room, the writers suggest several ideas for the show, all of which Deborah approves. After using the writers' retreat, Deborah and Ava return to LA with the writers.

Deborah and Ava were pulled over by the police in Hacks season 4, episode 3

The Mayor saves Deborah and Ava from getting arrested for speeding in Hacks season 4 episode 3

As Deborah and Ava were heading back to Deborah's home in Hacks season 4, episode 3, to come up with ideas for their late-night talk show, they were pulled over by the police. Initially, they assumed they were being stopped because they were under the influence of alcohol, but they later discovered that they were pulled over for speeding.

While Deborah tried to resolve the situation, the authorities were not willing to listen. With no other choice, Ava started live streaming the incident, telling viewers the police were unlawfully detaining them. When their attempts failed, Deborah and Ava were placed in the back of a police vehicle.

However, Deborah managed to keep her phone and texted the Mayor. After a while, she arrived inebriated and rescued them from the difficult situation. She also asked Deborah for a favor in return, which she agreed to in exchange for their freedom.

Hacks season 4, episode 3, is currently streaming on Max.

