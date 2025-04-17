The Wheel of Time season 3 finale ending explained: Does Rand become the true Car'a'carn?

The Wheel of Time season 3 finale has left fans on the edge of their seats, as the conclusion to season 3 unfolds. Episode 8, titled He Who Comes With The Dawn, premiered on April 17, 2025, with a runtime of 1 hour and 10 minutes.

Throughout the episode, the Aiel tribes, Rand al'Thor's struggle, and the dangerous games of power among key players keep viewers on their toes.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from The Wheel of Time season 3. Reader discretion is advised.

The Wheel of Time season 3 finale ends with Rand's fate uncertain, leaving viewers wondering whether he has truly become the Car'a'carn, the leader of the Aiel. Rand does not officially become the true Car'a'carn by the end of The Wheel of Time season 3 finale, as his claim is left unresolved.

Rand al'Thor, the Dragon Reborn, struggles to unite the countries to fight the Dark One, thus driving the plot of the series. Rand faces betrayal, hazards, and tests from several organizations, including the White Tower and the Forsaken, with his friends.

The show captivates viewers by skillfully blending action, suspense, and emotional sequences with the characters' fates unfolding. Full of significant happenings, the end shows Rand's claim of Car'a'carn title, Moiraine's struggle for existence, and Elaida's amazing ascent to power.

The season 3 finale brings several threads to a climax, but not without leaving some major plotlines unresolved. The ending of The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 8 shows Rand channeling the One Power in a way that leaves the Aiel uncertain about his claim to the Car'a'carn title, setting the stage for what is to come.

The shocking cliffhanger of The Wheel of Time season 3: Is Rand truly the Car'a'carn?

A still from The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 8 finale (Image via Prime Video)

In the final moments of The Wheel of Time season 3 finale, Rand al'Thor’s dramatic declaration in front of the Aiel chiefs leaves the fate of his leadership in question. After having gained the dragon markings in Rhuidean, he makes his case to the Aiel tribes.

Couladin, though, with Lanfear's assistance, also asserts to be the genuine Car'a'carn, therefore questioning Rand's standing. Rand exposes the hidden past of the Aiel, therefore proving his assertion by finding the startling reality that the Aiel once followed the Way of the Leaf, an oath they have since broken.

This discovery ignites clan conflict, and Rand uses the One Power to calm the disturbance. Rand's rain to the desert, an event not seen since the Breaking of the World, caps the spectacular time.

Though his performance is strong, the episode finishes on a cliffhanger, still open whether Rand is really accepted as the Car'a'carn. Egwene's request for Rand to "let go" implies that his channeling is getting dangerously out of control, pointing to the internal conflict Rand experiences as he approaches closer to the darkness inside him.

The fate of Moiraine: A battle for survival

A still from The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 8 finale (Image via Prime Video)

Another significant moment in the finale revolves around Moiraine Sedai’s life-or-death battle with Lanfear. After Moiraine experiences a vision in which she and Rand die in Rhuidean, she takes drastic steps to protect him from the Forsaken’s wrath.

Lanfear, having allied herself with Couladin, attempts to eliminate Moiraine by strangling her in the desert. However, Moiraine summons the Sakarnen, a powerful ter'angreal, to help her channel the One Power. Despite her efforts, Lanfear’s strength proves overwhelming, and she stabs Moiraine in the stomach with a sword.

In a shocking twist, Moiraine taps into the power of love after feeling Siuan’s death and rips the sword out of her stomach, using it to slash Lanfear in the neck. Lanfear escapes, leaving Moiraine severely wounded but alive. This intense battle not only showcases Moiraine’s resilience but also sets up future confrontations between the two powerful women.

Elaida’s coup at the White Tower

A still from The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 8 finale (Image via Prime Video)

The last episode of season three of The Wheel of Time has a sad White Tower twist. After a season of political intrigue, Elaida do Avriny a'Roihan claims the Amyrlin Seat over Siuan Sanche. Attacking the tower and plotting with Moiraine to conceal Rand's identity, Elaida sentences Siuan to death. Siuan's trial and beheading as Elaida strengthens her Aes Sedai control are heartbreaking.

Deeply impacted by Siuan's death, Moiraine uses the power of her love to overcome Lanfear, proving her strength and will. The political change inside the White Tower, meanwhile, has a major effect on the people and suggests the power conflicts that will determine the future of the tower.

Nynaeve's defiance and the collar in Tanchico

A still from The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 8 finale (Image via Prime Video)

In a race against time, Nynaeve and her companions are tasked with finding a powerful collar that could be used against Rand. As they navigate the dangerous streets of Tanchico, Nynaeve faces off against Liandrin, who steals the collar from her and drops her into the sea.

But Nynaeve channels the One Power to part the waters, saving herself in a stunning show of strength akin to biblical stories. Although the struggle for the collar goes on, the scene emphasizes Nynaeve's increasing power and her significance in the battle against the Dark One.

A bitter end: Siuan's last words and the power shift

A still from The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 8 finale (Image via Prime Video)

Before her tragic death, Siuan’s final moments in the tower are poignant and filled with emotion. Declaring her allegiance to the light and to Moiraine, she will not give in.

Facing death, she fervently emphasizes the need to stand up for what is right. As Elaida strengthens her power and the Aes Sedai are made to face the changing tides of loyalty, her death signals a major turning point in the narrative.

This sequence underscores the theme of sacrifice and the struggle for power within the White Tower. Siuan’s defiance represents the light’s persistence against the darkness that continues to encroach upon their world.

The path forward: What’s next for Rand and his allies?

A still from The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 8 finale (Image via Prime Video)

The season 3 finale of The Wheel of Time sets the stage for the next chapter in Rand’s journey. His claim as Car'a'carn and struggle with the One Power raise questions about his future and the Aiel. With Moiraine's survival and Elaida's rise, White Tower politics are set for more conflict. Light and dark continue to fight as Rand faces his demons, setting up an epic battle in the next season.

All the episodes of The Wheel of Time season 3 are now available to stream exclusively on Prime Video.

