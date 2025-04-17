What is Sakarnen in The Wheel of Time, and why is it so important?

The Wheel of Time season 3, based on Robert Jordan's epic fantasy series, premiered on March 13, 2025, and is available exclusively on Prime Video. Spanning eight episodes, the season finale airs on April 17, 2025. Every episode explores the fight against the Dark One, expanding on the complex universe.

Season 3 explores the characters and the intricate power dynamics inside The Wheel of Time world more. Rand al'Thor's trip across the enigmatic city of Rhuidean reveals insights into the Aiel's history and their link to the One Power.

The season also brings artefacts such as Sakarnen, a major sa'angreal, significantly influencing the continuing fight against the Dark One. Sakarnen is first introduced in season 3 as a powerful sa'angreal for female channelers. This artifact plays a key role in the unfolding events, and its immense potential could alter the fate of the world.

The significance of Sakarnen in The Wheel of Time

Sakarnen is a pivotal artifact in The Wheel of Time, and its importance in the series cannot be overstated. More potent than any other known artifact, including Callandor, the sa'angreal is the male counterpart.

First seen in The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 3, Seeds of Shadow, this enigmatic item is pursued by both the Light and the Shadow. A Shadow member, Lanfear, says Sakarnen might be used with Callandor to vanquish the Dark One. However, its true capabilities remain uncertain, and the series leaves room for its potential to shift the tide of the conflict.

Sakarnen, known as the "instrument of greatest punishment" in the Old Tongue, is a sa'angreal specifically designed for female channelers. Unlike other similar objects, it holds the promise of being far more powerful. When Moiraine discovers it in episode 4, The Road to the Spear, she unearths this artifact from its long-hidden location. While its powers remain largely unexplored in the series, its presence sets the stage for significant events to unfold.

Not only for their power but also for the rich history, artifacts like Sakarnen are absolutely vital in The Wheel of Time. Sakarnen is a key component in the fight for balance in the series since it shapes the history of the Aiel and relates to the One Power. Sakarnen's reappearance signifies that this artifact will play a central role in future episodes, driving key plot developments.

Sakarnen's role in the Aiel's history

Sakarnen has deep ties to the Aiel culture and the founding of Rhuidean. Moiraine's discovery of the sa'angreal in Rhuidean in The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 4 is not random. The Da'shain Aiel were tasked with Sakarnen during the War of Power. Latra Posae Devume, an Aes Sedai, hid the sa'angreal in a chora sapling to keep it safe from the Dark One’s forces.

This act of protecting the sa'angreal shaped the Aiel's legacy, and Sakarnen’s eventual return ties the Aiel to the story's present conflict. The hidden nature of Sakarnen also ties into the themes of legacy and history in The Wheel of Time. As Rand uncovers the Aiel's past through the glass columns in Rhuidean, Sakarnen is revealed as a symbol of preservation and destruction. Its power is meant to safeguard the world, but also has the potential to destroy it if misused.

The changes made to Sakarnen in the TV adaptation

While Sakarnen was part of the original book series, the TV adaptation of The Wheel of Time made significant changes to the artifact. Sakarnen was a male sa'angreal in the novels meant for male channelers. The show, on the other hand, reinterprets it as a sa'angreal for women, therefore opposing Callandor, the male counterpart. This change emphasizes the more general theme of gender and power relations in the series.

Additionally, the appearance of Sakarnen in the TV show is drastically simplified. In the books, it is described as a two-part golden scepter and goblet, an elaborate design. The show opts for a more understated, easily concealed version, allowing the object to blend into the backdrop of the narrative. These changes may offer new narrative opportunities, expanding on the significance of Sakarnen beyond its original depiction.

All episodes of The Wheel of Time season 3 are now available to stream exclusively on Prime Video.

