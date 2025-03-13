The Wheel of Time season 3: Full list of cast and characters explored 

After more than a year of waiting, The Wheel of Time season 3 is back on Amazon Prime Video with the first three episodes releasing on March 13, 2025. The series is based on the book series of the same name by Brandon Sanderson and Robert Jordan. Rafe Judkins is the creator and developer of the series.

The series explores a magical world that remains under the constant threat of the Dark One. In this world of legends and prophecy, a chosen one, who may be the dragon reborn, would either save or destroy the world.

The main cast of the show is led by Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred. Other main characters are Rand al'Thor and al’Lan Mandragoran, played by Joshua Stradowski and Daniel Henney, respectively. The supporting cast includes Zoë Robins, Madeleine Madden, Marcus Rutherford, and Dónal Finn.

The main cast of The Wheel of Time season 3

Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred

Rosamund Pike (Image via Prime Video)

Rosamund Pike's Moiraine Damodred is a member of the powerful organization, Aes Sedai, that can channel the One Power which can turn the Wheel of Time. Pike is known for playing Amy Dunne in David Lynch's 2014 psychological thriller film Gone Girl. The role earned her an Academy Award nomination.

Her other prominent projects include Die Another Day, Pride & Prejudice, Jack Reacher, Wrath of the Titans, and Saltburn.

Josha Stradowski as Rand al’Thor

Josha Stradowski (Image via Prime Video)

Josha Stradowski plays Rand al’Thor in The Wheel of Time season 3. Rand has been publicly declared as the prophecized Dragon Reborn after defeating High Lord Turak and Ishamael in the previous season.

The Dutch actor started acting on stage in 2006 and soon bagged a role in the Dutch youth series SpangaS, followed by a part in Dokter Tinus. After working on multiple Dutch-language films such as Just Friends, Verborgen Verhalen, and High Flyers, he began working on English-language projects.

Daniel Henney as al’Lan Mandragoran

Daniel Henney (Image via Prime Video)

Daniel Henney plays al’Lan Mandragoran, a Warder who has sworn to protect Moiraine. He is a powerful warrior and skilled swordfighter, able to confront any adversary.

Henney has had a successful career in Hollywood and the Korean Entertainment industries. His work on Korean projects like My Lovely Sam Soon, Seducing Mr. Perfect, and My Father made him popular. Later, he tried his luck in Hollywood and became part of projects such as X-Men Origins: Wolverine, The Last Stand, and Big Hero 6.

The additional cast of The Wheel of Time season 3

Below is the list of actors and the roles they play in the series:

Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al'Meara

Madeleine Madden as Egwene al'Vere

Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara

Dónal Finn as Mat Cauthon

Ceara Coveney as Elayne Trakand

Kate Fleetwood as Leandrin Guirale

Natasha O’Keefe as Lanfear

Ayoola Smart as Aviendha

Kae Alexander as Min Farshaw

Olivia Williams as Queen Morgase Trakand

Shohreh Aghdashloo as Elaida do Avriny a’Roihan

Luke Fetherston as Gawyn Trakand

Callum Kerr as Galad Trakand

Nuno Lopes as Lord Gaebril

About The Wheel of Time season 3

The Wheel of Time season 3 is based on the fourth and fifth novels of the series, titled, The Shadow Rising and The Fires of Heaven, respectively. After Rand's public announcement as the chosen one, our heroes will become the target of a new evil.

The series is available exclusively on Prime Video. Here is how the platform describes season 3:

"With the Forsaken loose in the world, the heroes of the Light must chart their own courses and muster hidden strengths as they face the Darkness within themselves."

Stay tuned for more information on The Wheel of Time season 3 and other shows on Prime Video as the year unfolds.

