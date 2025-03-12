What time will The Wheel of Time Season 3 be released on Prime Video? Release timings for all regions

The Wheel of Time Season 3 is set to return to Prime Video on March 13, 2025, bringing fans back to the epic fantasy world of Robert Jordan’s iconic book series. This season will launch with a special release, offering not one but three episodes right away.

The show will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video so viewers all around may catch up with the narrative anywhere they live. After the premiere, the new season will be released weekly to provide a consistent stream of material for the whole running length.

Season 3 will adapt The Shadow Rising, the fourth book in Jordan’s The Wheel of Time series. The Dragon Reborn Rand al'Thor will continue his journey from Season 2. The Aiel Waste, Two Rivers, and Tanchico will take center stage after the protagonists' part.

The premiere will be at 3 AM Eastern Time (ET) on March 13, 2025. Subsequent episodes will be released weekly on Thursdays after the first three episodes.

Disclaimer: Release timings may vary slightly depending on your location and platform. Always double-check with your streaming service.

The Wheel of Time Season 3 release time for all regions

The Wheel of Time Season 3's premiere will coincide globally simultaneously. Time zone variations will thus affect the precise time depending on your location. Here is a table showing the release time for various regions in the United States:

Time Zone Date Time Eastern Standard Time (EST) March 13, 2025 3:00 AM Central Standard Time (CST) March 13, 2025 2:00 AM Mountain Standard Time (MST) March 13, 2025 1:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (PST) March 13, 2025 12:00 AM

Please check your local time zone if you are not in one of the regions listed above.

Plot of The Wheel of Time Season 3

The third season will follow the storyline of The Shadow Rising, focusing on Rand al’Thor’s continued journey as the Dragon Reborn. The characters split as the narrative moves on, each setting out different missions.

More of the Aiel Waste should be visible, where Rand's struggle deepens and the mystery about the Forsaken gets more elusive. There will be lots of turns since the show will modify the story from the books with some sequence of event changes. Fans should get great character development and challenges for the heroes.

The heroes will face new dangers as they enter the Aiel Waste and fight for Dragon power. New characters and challenges will make the epic journey exciting. The series will also explore power, destiny, and good vs. evil.

Production, direction, and cast of The Wheel of Time Season 3

Amazon Prime Video produces The Wheel of Time Season 3, and Rafe Judkins—who has been the showrunner from its start—developed it. With big-scale battles and sophisticated world-building that brings Robert Jordan's detailed universe to life, the production keeps being ambitious.

The cast of The Wheel of Time Season 3 includes returning stars such as Rosamund Pike as Moiraine, Daniel Henney as Lan, Ceara Coveney as Elayne, and Madeleine Madden as Egwene. Olivia Williams as Queen Morgase and Shohreh Aghdashloo as Elaida are newcomers. These veteran actors and the established ones keep character dynamics rich.

What to expect from Season 3?

As it adapts The Shadow Rising, The Wheel of Time Season 3 will have more complexity, conflict, and drama. The show will delve deeper into world lore, exploring new settings and characters.

Action-packed scenes, character exploration, and a continued fight against the Dark One are expected. The series will keep the elements that have made it so popular with book fans as it evolves.

Though the pace will be quick, the deliberate building of drama has made The Wheel of Time series so gripping.

All the released episodes of The Wheel of Time Season 3 will be available to stream exclusively on Prime Video.

