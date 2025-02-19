The Wheel of Time season 3: Release date, cast, plot, and more explored

The Wheel of Time season 3 is all set for a big comeback after the second season's finale aired in October 2023. Like most other fantasy projects, this one is a book-to-screen adaptation. It is based on the eponymous book series by Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson.

The Wheel of Time season 3 will premiere on March 13, 2025. Season 2 saw Rand al'Thor (Josha Stradowski) battle Ishamael, confirming his role as the Dragon Reborn. More Forsaken were released, which set the tone for the upcoming season.

When will The Wheel of Time season 3 premiere?

The Wheel of Time season 3 will be released on Amazon Prime Video on March 13, 2025, at midnight Pacific Time. The season will kick off with the first three episodes available immediately, followed by weekly releases for the remaining ones.

Here's the release schedule across time zones:

Time Zone

Release Time

Pacific Time (PT)

12:00 AM

Mountain Time (MT)

1:00 AM

Central Time (CT)

2:00 AM

Eastern Time (ET)

3:00 AM

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)

8:00 AM

Central European Time (CET)

9:00 AM

Eastern European time (EET)

10:00 AM

Indian Standard Time (IST)

1:30 PM

Japan Standard Time (JST)

5:00 PM

Cast of The Wheel of Time season 3

A still from The Wheel of Time season 3 (Image via Amazon MGM Studios)

The cast of this fantasy show is sprawling and is led by Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl, Saltburn) who plays the role of Moiraine Damodred. Other members of the cast are:

Daniel Henney (Criminal Minds) as al’Lan Mandragoran

Josha Stradowski (Gran Turismo) as Rand al’Thor

Zoë Robins (Power Rangers Ninja Steel) as Nynaeve al'Meara

Madeleine Madden (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Egwene al'Vere

Marcus Rutherford (Obey) as Perrin Aybara

Dónal Finn (Rogue Heroes) as Mat Cauthon

Ceara Coveney (Young Wallander) as Elayne Trakand

Kate Fleetwood (Harlots) as Leandrin Guirale

Natasha O’Keefe (Peaky Blinders) as Lanfear

Ayoola Smart (Killing Eve) as Aviendha

Kae Alexander (Game of Thrones) as Min Farshaw

New cast members include:

Olivia Williams (Dune: Prophecy) as Queen Morgase Trakand

Shohreh Aghdashloo (House of Sand and Fog, The Expanse) as Elaida do Avriny a’Roihan

Luke Fetherston (Doctor Who, Big Mood) as Gawyn Trakand

Callum Kerr (Hollyoaks, Monarch) as Galad Trakand

Nuno Lopes (White Lines, The New Look) as Lord Gaebril

Plot of The Wheel of Time season 3

The Wheel of Time is usually faithful to the books it is adapted from. According to an Entertainment Weekly article from October 24, 2023, the upcoming season is based on the fourth and fifth books in the series overall, The Shadow Rising and The Fires of Heaven, which were published in 1992 and 1993, respectively.

In an official press release, Amazon's description for season 3 reads:

"The threats against the Light are multiplying: The White Tower stands divided, the Black Ajah run free, old enemies return to the Two Rivers, and the remaining Forsaken are in hot pursuit of the Dragon … including Lanfear (Natasha O’Keeffe), whose relationship with Rand will mark a crucial choice between Light and Dark for them both.

"As the ties to his past begin to unravel, and his corrupted power grows stronger, Rand becomes increasingly unrecognizable to his closest allies, Moiraine and Egwene (Madeleine Madden). These powerful women, who started the series as teacher and student, must now work together to prevent the Dragon from turning to the Dark, no matter the cost."

Direction and production

A still from The Wheel of Time (Image via Amazon MGM Studios)

Rafe Judkins, known for his contribution to Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Hemlock Grove, will serve as the showrunner and executive producer of season 3, which is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television.

The executive producers of the show are:

Rosamund Pike

Rick Selvage and Larry Mondragon – iWOT Productions

Mike Weber

Ted Field – Radar Pictures

Marigo Kehoe

Ciaran Donnelly

Justine Juel Gillmer

Dave Hill

The Wheel of Time season 3 will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video from March 13, 2025.

