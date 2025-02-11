7 shows to watch while waiting for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is an American fantasy series created by J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay. Based on J.R.R. Tolkien's history of Middle-earth, it draws primarily from the appendices of The Lord of the Rings. After premiering in September 2022 on Amazon Prime, the show released its latest season on August 29, 2024. However, season 3's release date has not been confirmed, leaving eager fans waiting.

Set thousands of years before The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, this series unfolds in Middle-earth's Second Age. It is a time of rising and falling kingdoms, the forging of great powers, and an encroaching darkness. The show explores pivotal events such as the creation of the Rings of Power, the rise of Sauron, the fall of Númenor, and the final alliance of Elves and Men.

Although these events extend over several millennia in Tolkien's work, the series pulls them together into one narrative, bringing to life the legendary figures and conflicts that shaped Middle-earth's future.

Trending

If audiences loved watching The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power for its epic battles, mythical lore, political intrigue, and clash between light and darkness, here are seven other shows to watch while waiting for season 3.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

The Last Kingdom and 6 other shows to watch while waiting for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3

1) The Wheel of Time

The Wheel of Time (Image via Prime Video)

The story opens with Moiraine Damodred, an Aes Sedai—a mighty group of women channeling the One Power. Moiraine comes seeking five young villagers from Emond's Field. She believes one might be the Dragon Reborn, the channeller who will save the world from the evil grasp of the Dark One, or destroy the world once again.

Like Moiraine's search for the Dragon Reborn, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power follows Galadriel's quest against Sauron, a figure destined to prevent a great evil from consuming the world.

Where to watch: Prime Video

2) House of the Dragon

House of the Dragon (Image via HBO)

House of the Dragon is an American fantasy drama created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan Condal for HBO. A prequel to Game of Thrones (2011–2019), it is the second series set in Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire universe.

Based on Martin's 2018 book Fire & Blood, the series takes place nearly 200 years before Game of Thrones and 172 years before Daenerys Targaryen's birth. It handles a sprawling ensemble cast, covering the rise and fall of House Targaryen up to the devastating civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons.

The fall of Númenor in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power parallels the civil war between Rhaenyra and Aegon II in that both show how internal strife can tear apart powerful kingdoms.

Where to watch: Prime Video, HBO Max

3) The Witcher

The Witcher (Image via Netflix)

The Witcher is a fantasy drama television series created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, based on the book series by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. Set in the medieval-inspired world of the continent, the storyline follows the intertwined destinies of Geralt of Rivia, Yennefer of Vengerberg, and Princess Ciri.

The story is first told in parallel timelines that eventually intersect. Geralt and Ciri are tied to one another under the Law of Surprise, a debt of destiny drawn up even though she hadn't been born.

He becomes her protector when they meet, shielding her from those who seek to harvest her Elder Blood for evil.

Elrond's duty to safeguard Middle-earth's fate in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is similar to Geralt's role in protecting Ciri, whose bloodline holds immense power.

Where to watch: Netflix

4) The Last Kingdom

The Last Kingdom (Image via Netflix)

The Last Kingdom is a British historical drama created by Stephen Butchard, based on Bernard Cornwell's The Saxon Stories novels.

The series follows Uhtred, a Saxon noble raised by Danes, as he negotiates the power struggles between Vikings and Anglo-Saxons in medieval England.

Set between 866 and 920, the story highlights significant events from the Great Heathen Army's invasion to King Edward's ascension. Uhtred tirelessly aids Wessex and Mercia while chasing his dream of reclaiming Bebbanburg. Constantly at war, he battles betrayals and political intrigue.

The internal conflict of Isildur and shifting allegiances in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is reminiscent of Uhtred's struggle to regain Bebbanburg while balancing divided loyalties.

Where to watch: Netflix

5) Vikings

Vikings (Image via Amazon)

Vikings is a historical drama created by Michael Hirst co-produced in Canada and Ireland. Originally airing on the History Channel from 2013 to 2020, its final episodes debuted on Amazon Prime Video before concluding on History in Canada in 2021. A sequel, Vikings: Valhalla, premiered on Netflix in 2022.

Inspired by Norse legends and medieval history, this series is where the farmer-turned-legendary-Viking-chief Ragnar Lothbrok rises to power through daring raids on England. He eventually becomes a Scandinavian king with the support of his family and warriors.

Later seasons shift focus to his sons and their conquests across England, Scandinavia, Kievan Rus', the Mediterranean, and North America.

Expeditions to foreign lands in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power parallel Ragnar Lothbrok's raids on England, where ambitious leaders seek new territories and dominance.

Where to watch: Netflix, Prime Video

6) Blood of Zeus

Blood of Zeus (Image via Netflix)

Blood of Zeus is an American adult animated fantasy action series created by Charley and Vlas Parlapanides.

Set in ancient Greece, it follows Heron, a demigod son of Zeus, as he battles to protect Olympus and Earth. While Heron is an original character, the series follows the mythological tradition of demigods born from divine and mortal unions.

Presented as a tale lost to history, it combines elements of Greek mythology with gods, giants, demons, titans, and legendary creatures.

Sauron's war against the Valar and the forging of the Rings of Power in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power resemble Heron's divine heritage and battle against the giants.

Where to watch: Netflix

7) A Discovery of Witches

A Discovery of Witches (Image via Prime Video)

A Discovery of Witches is a British fantasy series based on Deborah Harkness's All Souls trilogy, produced by Bad Wolf and Sky Studios. Diana Bishop, a historian and reluctant witch, stumbles upon a bewitched manuscript in Oxford's Bodleian Library, pulling her into a hidden world of magic.

To uncover its secrets, she reluctantly joins forces with Matthew Clairmont, a vampire and geneticist. Despite the longstanding enmity between their species, they must safeguard the book while confronting supernatural threats and forbidden love.

The pursuit of hidden knowledge by Celebrimbor in the creation of the Rings in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power reflects Diana's discovery of a forbidden manuscript that could alter the balance of power.

Where to watch: Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max

Viewers can stream all two seasons and 16 episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback