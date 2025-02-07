The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep: Release date and time, plot, where to watch, and more

Netflix is broadening The Witcher universe with The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep, an animated movie scheduled to debut on February 11, 2025, on Netflix. This latest installment explores the elaborate mythology of The Witcher series more thoroughly, adapting Andrzej Sapkowski’s short tale, A Little Sacrifice.

Serving as a narrative connector, it supplies essential information between episodes 5 and 6 of the inaugural season of the live-action series, offering a deeper insight into Geralt of Rivia’s quest and the growing universe of the Continent.

Doug Cockle, well-known for his role as Geralt in The Witcher video game series, returns to voice the White Wolf. With him are Joey Batey as Jaskier and Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, returning to their roles from the live-action series.

The movie is directed by Kang Hei Chul, and features animation by Studio Mir, recognized for its contributions to The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.

When and where will The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep be released?

An intense Geralt of Rivia prepares for combat: The sword-swinging hero, voiced by Doug Cockle, stands amidst bloodied battlegrounds in The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep. (Image via Netflix Tudum)

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep is set to debut on February 11, 2025, at 10 pm EST on Netflix. The reveal occurred at Netflix's Geeked Week event in 2024, where audiences saw their initial preview of the animated journey. Doug Cockle announced the release through an audio message, hinting at Geralt’s comeback and his forthcoming confrontations with monsters and merpeople.

The release date and timings as per different time zones are as follows:

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Eastern Time Sunday, February 11, 2025 10:00 PM Central Time Sunday, February 11, 2025 09:00 PM Mountain Time Sunday, February 11, 2025 08:00 PM Greenwich Mean Time Monday, February 12, 2025 03:00 AM Central European Time Monday, February 12, 2025 04:00 AM Eastern European Time Monday, February 12, 2025 05:00 AM Indian Standard Time Monday, February 12, 2025 08:30 AM

To fully enjoy the film, viewers are encouraged to watch The Witcher season 1, particularly episodes 5 and 6, for additional context.

Fans can watch the latest installment on Netflix with a subscription. A standard subscription with ads is priced at $7.99/ month.

Voice cast and crew

Geralt amidst the shadows of the Continent: Geralt navigates moral dilemmas in The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep. (Image via Netflix Tudum)

The film features a mix of returning and new voice talent:

Doug Cockle as Geralt of Rivia (returning from the video game series)

Joey Batey as Jaskier (from the live-action series)

Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg (from the live-action series)

Christina Wren as Essi Daven

The film is directed by Kang Hei Chul, with a screenplay by Mike Ostrowski and Rae Benjamin. Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, showrunner of the live-action series, serves as producer, while Sapkowski is involved as a creative consultant. Studio Mir, which animated The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, is handling the animation.

Plot deep dive

Geralt of Rivia is engaged to look into a string of violent events in a coastal village, where the strain between the human inhabitants and the merfolk has escalated tremendously.

As Geralt investigates further, he reveals the origins of a long-standing conflict, one fueled by shared suspicion, shattered partnerships, and a violent past that neither party can readily move beyond. With the threat of war looming, Geralt must use his wit, combat skills, and diplomacy to de-escalate the conflict before it spirals out of control.

The story also introduces Essi Daven, a bard with a poetic soul who finds herself drawn to Geralt. Their interactions explore themes of longing, destiny, and the emotional barriers that define Geralt’s life. As Geralt battles to reconcile his obligations with his inner conflicts, the film explores the price of remaining neutral in a world filled with political and personal strife.

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep's events happen between episodes 5 and 6 of The Witcher season 1, deepening Geralt’s journey and adding more depth to the live-action narrative. Although The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep can be appreciated independently, longtime enthusiasts will value the more profound ties to the broader series and the mythology of The Witcher universe.

What to expect from The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep?

Due to the success of The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, anticipation is elevated for this new animated chapter. The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep is expected to explore intricate themes of diplomacy, survival, and the ambiguous ethics that characterize Geralt's universe. Fans are especially thrilled to witness how the animated style enables more artistic action scenes and a richer investigation of the Continent’s legendary beings.

The film seeks to expand The Witcher universe while presenting fresh viewpoints on Geralt’s moral conflicts and the difficulties of reconciling opposing factions. With a skilled voice cast, an experienced creative team, and solid ties to the main series, The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep promises to be an exciting addition to the franchise, appealing to both loyal fans and those new to it.

