How to watch Wolf Man at home? Digital release date, platforms, and more

The 2025 horror-thriller Wolf Man is heading to digital platforms after its theatrical release. Fans who missed it in cinemas or want to rewatch it can soon access it from the comfort of their homes. The film, directed by Leigh Whannell and starring Christopher Abbott and Julia Garner, debuted in theaters on January 17, 2025. Universal Pictures has now announced its digital release.

Wolf Man became available for digital purchase and rental starting February 4, 2025, on multiple platforms including Prime Video and Apple TV. It will also have a Blu-ray and 4K UHD release on March 18, 2025, giving fans more ways to enjoy the film at home. Here’s what to know about when and where to watch the film at home.

Wolf Man digital release date and streaming options

Christopher Abbott as Blake and Julia Garner as Charlotte share a tender yet emotional moment in the film. (Image via AppleTV+)

Less than a month following its cinema debut, Wolf Man was released for digital rental and purchase beginning February 4, 2025. The movie is available on prominent digital film services such as Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Apple TV, Fandango At Home, among others.

Audiences have the option to rent or purchase the film, with rental fees generally varying from $5.99 to $19.99 and buying prices spanning from $19.99 to $24.99, based on the service.

Alongside digital platforms, Wolf Man is set to release on Blu-ray and 4K UHD on March 18, 2025. This physical media edition will feature extra content, including behind-the-scenes material, commentary from the director, and an analysis of the film's practical effects and sound design.

According to ComicBook.com in an article published on February 3, 2025, the film is expected to arrive on Peacock 2-4 months after its theatrical debut. Blumhouse’s past releases suggest the film could be available for streaming as early as April 2025, though an exact date has not been confirmed.

Bonus features in the home release

The home release of Wolf Man features a set of exclusive behind-the-scenes material that explores the film's production. Based on the version you acquire, viewers are able to access:

UNLEASHING A NEW MONSTER – An in-depth exploration of Leigh Whannell’s interpretation of Wolf Man and his approach to creating a more sinister, authentic version of the iconic being.

– An in-depth exploration of Leigh Whannell’s interpretation of Wolf Man and his approach to creating a more sinister, authentic version of the iconic being. DESIGNING WOLF MAN – A delve into the conceptual art, prosthetic creations, and makeup effects utilized for the film’s werewolf metamorphosis, including perspectives from Whannell and prosthetic artist Arjen Tuiten.

– A delve into the conceptual art, prosthetic creations, and makeup effects utilized for the film’s werewolf metamorphosis, including perspectives from Whannell and prosthetic artist Arjen Tuiten. HANDS ON HORROR – An analysis of essential action sequences, demonstrating how the cast and crew utilized practical effects to craft engaging, adrenaline-filled moments.

– An analysis of essential action sequences, demonstrating how the cast and crew utilized practical effects to craft engaging, adrenaline-filled moments. NIGHTMARES AND SOUNDSCAPES – An inside perspective on the integration of sound design and visual effects to amplify the creepy and disconcerting transformation experience Blake endures.

– An inside perspective on the integration of sound design and visual effects to amplify the creepy and disconcerting transformation experience Blake endures. FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH DIRECTOR/CO-WRITER LEIGH WHANNELL – A comprehensive, scene-by-scene examination of the movie by the director, providing unique perspectives on its creation and narrative.

All about Wolf Man

Wolf Man is a contemporary reinterpretation of the classic Universal monster film, reviving the iconic creature for audiences with a new outlook. Directed by Leigh Whannell, the movie centers on Blake, a husband and father from San Francisco who receives his childhood home in rural Oregon after his father disappears and is thought to be dead.

Aiming for a new beginning, Blake persuades his wife, Charlotte, and their daughter, Ginger, to enjoy the summer at the estate. Nevertheless, they quickly discover that a menacing presence resides in the adjacent forest.

While the family struggles to survive, Blake starts to undergo frightening transformations, indicating that he is becoming something strange. The narrative explores themes of identity, grief, and the conflict between human nature and instinctive drives. The movie combines psychological horror with suspense, offering a terrifying new perspective on the werewolf myth.

Cast and characters

Christopher Abbott as Blake walks with Matilda Firth as Ginger (Image via AppleTV+)

The film stars Christopher Abbott as Blake, the protagonist battling his monstrous transformation. Additional key cast members include:

Julia Garner as Charlotte, Blake’s wife

Matilda Firth as Ginger, their daughter

Sam Jaeger, Benedict Hardie, and Ben Prendergast in supporting roles

Zac Chandler, Beatriz Romilly, and Milo Cawthorne in additional roles

The film is produced by Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions, known for their expertise in crafting horror movies. Leigh Whannell, who previously directed The Invisible Man, collaborated with Corbett Tuck to write the film. Given Blumhouse's history of successful horror films, Wolf Man is anticipated to provide an exciting and engaging cinematic experience.

Fans of horror films can now watch the movie at home through digital rental and purchase on well-known platforms. For individuals who favor tangible copies, the Blu-ray and 4K UHD formats will debut on March 18, 2025. The movie is also anticipated to debut on Peacock between April and May 2025.

