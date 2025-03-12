The Wheel of Time Season 3 release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive 

The Wheel of Time Season 3 will soon arrive on Amazon Prime Video and end the wait of over a year. The premiere episode is scheduled to be released on March 13, 2025. The remaining episodes will be released weekly each Thursday till April 17, 2025.

The series developed by Rafe Judkins is based on the book series of the same name by Brandon Sanderson and Robert Jordan. It tells the story of a magical world where Rand al'Thor, a dragon reborn, fights against a powerful evil force to complete a prophecy.

The series is led by an ensemble cast that includes Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney, Joshua Stradowski, Zoë Robins, Madeleine Madden, Marcus Rutherford, and Dónal Finn.

The Wheel of Time release schedule

The next chapter in Prime Video's fantasy drama series The Wheel of Time has been long awaited. After over a year, the series is back with the third season, which will premiere on Thursday, March 13, 2025. To the fan's delight, the first three episodes of the upcoming season will be released at once on the same day at 12 AM PT/3 AM ET.

The immensely popular and critically acclaimed series will transport viewers back into the fantasy world as Aes Sedai and Rand al'Thor continue their journey against the Dark One. This season consists of eight episodes, which will be available for streaming each Thursday until April 17, 2025. The first three episodes are titled, To Race the Shadow, A Question of Crimson, and Seeds of Shadow, respectively.

Here's the complete release schedule of each episode of The Wheel of Time Season 3:

Season 3, Episode 1 — Thursday, March 13

Season 3, Episode 2 — Thursday, March 13

Season 3, Episode 3 — Thursday, March 13

Season 3, Episode 4 — Thursday, March 20

Season 3, Episode 5 — Thursday, March 27

Season 3, Episode 6 — Thursday, April 3

Season 3, Episode 7 — Thursday, April 10

Season 3, Episode 8 — Thursday, April 17

About The Wheel of Time Season 3

The Wheel of Time Season 3 will follow up on the events of the previous season's finale in which Rand defeated High Lord Turak and Ishamael in the battle. This season will follow the fourth and fifth books of the series, The Shadow Rising and The Fires of Heaven.

A teaser for The Wheel of Time Season 3 was released on December 8, 2024, followed by a trailer on February 12, 2025. The series is available for streaming on Prime Video exclusively. Here is how the platform describes Season 3:

"With the Forsaken loose in the world, the heroes of the Light must chart their own courses and muster hidden strengths as they face the Darkness within themselves."

In the previous season, Moiraine destroyed the Seanchan fleet which allowed Rand to use his powers freely. However, now that Rand has been publicly declared as the prophecized Dragon Reborn, things would get more complicated and more dangerous.

The official synopsis of the first episode confirms that our heroes would have to face many challenges from the Dark One's allies, despite their progress. It reads:

"Chaos erupts within the White Tower as our heroes become targets of a new evil."

Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Wheel of Time Season 3 and other films and TV shows on Prime Video.

