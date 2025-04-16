What time will The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 8 (Finale) be available to watch? Release timings for all regions

The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 8 is set to be the conclusion to this season's narrative. The finale, titled He Who Comes With the Dawn, will be available to stream on Prime Video starting April 17, 2025, at midnight PT.

Released worldwide, the timing will be adjusted to accommodate different time zones. Here is a comprehensive guide to the release times for all major regions. In The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 8, significant storylines are expected to wrap up, including Rand's ongoing leadership among the Aiel and the possible conflict with Lanfear as the season draws to a close.

Disclaimer: Release timings of The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 8 may vary slightly depending on your location and platform. Always double-check with your streaming service.

The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 8 release time for all regions

Here is a table detailing the release time of The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 8 across various time zones:

Time Zone Release Date and Day Time USA (Pacific Time - PT) Thursday, April 17, 2025 12:00 AM (Midnight) USA (Eastern Time - ET) Thursday, April 17, 2025 3:00 AM USA (Central Standard Time - CST) Thursday, April 17, 2025 2:00 AM USA (Mountain Standard Time - MST) Thursday, April 17, 2025 1:00 AM Brazil (BRT) Thursday, April 10, 2025 5:00 AM UK (BST) Thursday, April 17, 2025 8:00 AM Central Europe (CET) Thursday, April 17, 2025 9:00 AM India (IST) Thursday, April 17, 2025 12:30 PM South Africa (SAST) Thursday, April 17, 2025 9:00 AM Philippines (PHT) Thursday, April 17, 2025 3:00 PM Australia (ACDT) Thursday, April 17, 2025 6:00 PM New Zealand (NZST) Thursday, April 17, 2025 8:00 PM

As shown in the table above, The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 8 will air at various times worldwide. Depending on your location, you may catch the finale at midnight, early in the morning, or later in the day. The show is only available on Amazon Prime Video. Therefore, to watch the episode, subscribers will need to stream it.

What will happen in The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 8?

The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 8 will air with intense developments that will shape the future of the main characters and future seasons. Rand, more determined than ever, becomes the Aiel leader, Car'a'carn. Various challenges, including a Lanfear confrontation, will test his leadership.

Meanwhile, Siuan's presence in the White Tower creates more intrigue and danger. With a focus on Rand's future and his relationship with the Aiel, season-long storylines will come to a close.

What happened in The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 7?

In The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 7, Perrin Aybara struggles with his growing leadership role among the Two Rivers. In what is arguably the season's most action-packed episode, Perrin and the Whitecloaks fight and the Dark One's Trollocs arrive.

Perrin’s internal conflict is emphasized as he tries to balance his desire for peace with the violent circumstances surrounding him. His transformation from a blacksmith to a seasoned warrior becomes evident as he fights against overwhelming odds.

Perrin shows his leadership by asking Dain Bornhald and the Whitecloaks to defeat the Trollocs, only to ultimately surrender. This selfless act shows his commitment to peace despite violence. Perrin keeps his promise by allowing himself to be captured after the fight, showcasing his honesty.

As he navigates his need for peace alongside his duty as a warrior, this choice marks a significant turning point in his journey. Meanwhile, Loial's fate takes a striking turn as he sacrifices himself to prevent the Trollocs from overrunning the Ways.

Though surprising to book fans, Loial's death deviates significantly from the source material. Aram's banishment from the Tuatha'an for breaking his pacifist beliefs emphasizes the episode's theme of violence versus peace. This episode sets the stage for the season finale, where unresolved tensions are poised to peak.

Production, direction, and cast of The Wheel of Time season 3

As with its previous seasons, Amazon Studios has produced season 3 of The Wheel of Time. With breathtaking graphics and a deep respect for Robert Jordan's beloved book series, the show has performed rather well in terms of production quality. Sanaa Hamri directs this season.

Season 3 features Josha Stradowski as Rand al'Thor, the Dragon Reborn, who continues to captivate audiences. Notable cast members include Dónal Finn as Mat Cauthon, Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Sedai, and Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara.

The Wheel of Time season 3 is now available to stream exclusively on Prime Video.

