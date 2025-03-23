What is Rhuidean? Exploring The 'City in the Clouds' in The Wheel of Time

The Wheel of Time is a fantasy television series based on Robert Jordan's book series of the same name. Season 3 debuted on March 13, 2025, and fresh episodes are currently streaming on Prime Video.

Ad

Set in a world where time is cyclical, the series follows the prophesized Dragon Reborn, who is destined to either save or destroy it. The series commenced with a narrative centered on Moiraine Damodred, an Aes Sedai possessing formidable One Power capabilities. The third season focuses on Rand al'Thor's odyssey as the Dragon Reborn.

Rhuidean, also known as the "City in the Clouds," is a mysterious and sacred city located in the Aiel Waste. It is the site of significant tests and rituals and is fundamental in Aiel society.

Ad

Trending

Among the city's many hidden wonders are the Glass Columns, a mystical structure, revealing both the past and future of Aiel. Especially for Rand al' Thor, who has to prove himself as the Car'a'carn by completing the trials in Rhuidean, this site holds a particular significance in The Wheel of Time universe.

Meet two brothers drawn into a life of crime when there father passes HERE

Everything to know about the 'City in the Clouds' in The Wheel of Time

Ad

Rhuidean is one of the most mysterious and important locations in The Wheel of Time. Situated in the Aiel Waste, this city holds ancient relics, the history of Aiel, and prophesies. Unlike a traditional city, it serves the people as a sacred site of great cultural value rather than a conventional one.

The Aiel considers Rhuidean sacred, and entry is strictly regulated. Only those with great responsibility, such as prospective clan chiefs or Wise Ones, are permitted to visit the city. Even then, the trials faced within the city are dangerous, and many do not survive.

Ad

Rhuidean was founded by Jenn Aiel after the Breaking of the World, with help from the Aes Sedai. The city was meant to be a safe haven for the Aiel to rebuild., but the Jenn Aiel eventually died out, leaving the city unfinished.

Despite this, Rhuidean remains a place of memory and prophecy. The city's Avendesora, or Tree of Life, and powerful ter'angreal preserve Aiel history. Here, wise women and Aiel leaders overcome challenges to know their past and future.

Ad

One of the most significant features of Rhuidean is the Glass Columns, a ter'angreal, that allow those who enter to witness the history of the Aiel. These columns reveal crucial memories from the past, uncovering key events that shaped the Aiel’s culture.

Also Read: The Wheel of Time Season 3 release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Ad

Men and women experience these visions in different ways: men who pass through are marked with golden dragon tattoos, while women are left unmarked. The trials are dangerous, and those who are unable to endure the knowledge may perish. This makes Rhuidean both a place of enlightenment and a test of resilience for those who seek its wisdom.

The Aiel have strict rules about who can visit Rhuidean. Only men destined to become clan chiefs and women training to become Wise Ones may enter. Women are allowed two visits; first to witness future visions in the three rings, and later to undergo the Glass Column's trials.

Ad

Outsiders are generally barred from entering Rhuidean, and the secrets of the city are closely guarded. However, exceptions have been made, such as when Moiraine and Mat Cauthon found their way into the city.

More about The Wheel of Time

Ad

The Wheel of Time is a high-fantasy series developed for Amazon Prime Video by Rafe Judkins. Robert Jordan's book series forms the foundation of the show; with later contributions from Brandon Sanderson. Released in March 2025, season 3 deepens the growing conflict between light and dark as the characters face ever-growing obstacles.

Rand faces his destiny as the Dragon Reborn in season 3, with Rhuidean playing a crucial part in his journey. Rand learns more about the Aiel prophecy as he navigates the Glass Columns. This season highlights Aiel's rising tensions and the mystery of their civilization with Aviendha and Moiraine working to unravel the city's secrets.

Ad

Every released episode of The Wheel of Time is now streaming on Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback