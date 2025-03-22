Who is Faile Bashere in The Wheel of Time season 3? Character role explored

The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 3 saw the introduction of a new character in the series who is anticipated to be pivotal to the story. This character is Faile Bashere, played by actress Isabella Bucceri (Threshold and Everything in Between).

According to the The Wheel of Time books by Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson, Faile is set to be a significant part of the show's narrative due to her upcoming romantic relationship with Perrin Aybara, one of the central characters. If the series is faithful to the books, audiences can also expect to see the two marry.

In The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 3, Faile Bashere is revealed to be a Hunter of the Horn. When she first presented herself to Perrin, she referred to herself as Mandarb. However, Perrin later learned that her actual name was different.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Wheel of Time season 3 and The Wheel of Time novels. Readers' discretion is advised.

Who is Faile Bashere, according to The Wheel of Time novels?

As previously mentioned, Faile Bashere was introduced in episode 3 of The Wheel of Time season 3. Although the episode did not provide a backstory to her character, it hinted at her potential role in the show's narrative following the books it is based on.

As per the novels, Faile Bashere is a Saldaean noblewoman who goes to Illian to offer herself as a Hunter of the Horn. During her journey in Remen, Faile meets Perrin Aybara who is also on his way to find the Horn. The two then go on a quest to the Two Rivers and end up crushing the Trollock invasion along the way. They also develop a close bond with one another and end up marrying eventually.

After the war against the Trollocks, Perrin is throned as the Lord of The Two Rivers, and Faile is his Lady. However, Faile's position was not ornamental as she also counseled him on state matters, contributing equally to its operation.

In the novels, Faile also plays a key part in deposing Colavaere Saighan, the highest-ranking noblewoman in Cairhien. She also manages to kill The Prophet at the Battle of Malden.

Additionally, Faile facilitated an important negotiation between Perrin and Queen Elayne regarding the extent of rule over the Two Rivers of the former. The negotiation further led to the organizing of their forces for The Last Battle or The Time of Return. This is the same battle in which Faile emerged victorious and was established as the queen of Saldaea.

About Isabella Bucceri, who plays Faile Bashere in The Wheel of Time season 3

The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 3 introduced Isabella Bucceri as the face of Faile Bashere.

Bucceri is fairly new to the industry, with only a few acting credits to her name. These include feature films such as Everything in Between (2022) and Finally Me (2023), as well as a short called Threshold (2020).

The next episode of The Wheel of Time season 3 comes out on March 27, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video.

