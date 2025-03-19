What time will The Wheel of Time Season 3 Episode 4 be available to watch? Release timings for all regions

The Wheel of Time Season 3 Episode 4 is scheduled to release on Prime Video on Thursday, March 20, 2025 at 3 am EST. Fans should expect a weekly release every Thursday going forward from this episode.

The show keeps changing Robert Jordan's broad fantasy series, exploring Rand al' Thor and his friends' hardships more closely. For the viewers as well as the characters, Episode 4, The Road to the Spear, will present fresh challenges and surprises.

Fans can catch The Wheel of Time Season 3 Episode 4 on Prime Video. One needs an active subscription to access the content. Two subscription choices are an ad-supported plan costing $8.99 per month and an ad-free plan costing $11.99 per month.

Furthermore included with their $14.99 monthly subscription are Prime Video access for Amazon Prime members. Unexpected turns and dramatic events abound in this episode, which will keep viewers interested as the show keeps on its exciting trip.

Rand al' Thor and his friends travel farther into the hostile and dangerous Aiel Waste in Episode 4, where they meet growing difficulties. As Rand's future as the Dragon Reborn hangs heavily on him, group tensions grow.

The narrative gets more intense as dark forces, which still threaten their search, have increasing sway. Rand's struggle between light and darkness deepens and reveals new alliances and betrayals, so preparing the ground for next conflicts with the Dark One.

Disclaimer: Release timings may vary slightly depending on your location and platform. Always double-check with your streaming service.

The Wheel of Time Season 3 Episode 4 release time for all regions

Below is a table showing the release times of The Wheel of Time Season 3 Episode 4 for major USA time zones:

Time Zone Date Time Eastern Standard Time (EST) March 20, 2025 3:00 AM Central Standard Time (CST) March 20, 2025 2:00 AM Mountain Standard Time (MST) March 20, 2025 1:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (PST) March 20, 2025 12:00 AM

The plot of The Wheel of Time Season 3 Episode 4

The Wheel of Time Season 3 Episode 4 continues Rand al'Thor's journey through the Aiel Waste, a dangerous and unforgiving land. As their trip gets more dangerous, the group's tension rises.

Rand battles inside himself as the Dragon Reborn struggles with his position. As the Dark One's threat gets more real, his friends Mat, Perrin, and Egwene also face their personal difficulties.

Rand's fate becomes more intertwined with the Shadow, and alliances change. The episode will also show the Forsaken pursuing Rand, complicating the group's mission. The Wheel of Time Season 3 Episode 4 promises intense conflicts and unexpected plot twists with rising stakes and more revelations.

The production, direction, and cast of The Wheel of Time Season 3

The Wheel of Time Season 3 is helmed by showrunner Rafe Judkins, who continues to adapt Robert Jordan's book series for television. Judkins and his team created a visually stunning and narratively complex series that captures the original books.

Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television co-produced the season. The director meticulously develops characters and worlds to match the epic scope of the source material.

Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Sedai, Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran, Josha Stradowski as Rand al' Thor, and Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al'Meara star in Season 3 of The Wheel of Time. By capturing their conflicts, relationships, and development, these performers and the supporting cast give the cherished characters complexity.

The Wheel of Time Season 3 is currently streaming exclusively on Prime Video.

