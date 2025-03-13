The Wheel of Time season 3 premiere ending explained: Does the return of the Forsaken have serious consequences for the heroes?

The Wheel of Time season 3 premiered on March 13, 2025, with the first three episodes dropping simultaneously on Prime Video. Executive producer and showrunner Rafe Judkins guides the series as each episode explores Robert Jordan's vast universe. The Wheel of Time season 3 is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios.

The story picks up with Rand al' Thor, the Dragon Reborn, and his allies on their ongoing path confronting ever more dangerous enemies. As the shadowy forces of the Dark One expand, former allies Moiraine Sedai, Lan, and Egwene are in continual risk.

Aes Sedai like Siuan Sanche and Nynaeve al'Meara are also involved in political and magical battles, which makes their allegiances and motives more important.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 1, 2, and 3. Reader's discretion is advised.

The first three episodes of the season expose fresh dangers and betrayals. The Wheel of Time season 3 premiere ends with the Forsaken's return having major consequences for the characters.

With characters emotionally and physically tested, the stakes have never been higher. The heroes must make important decisions in this ending, especially in their fight against the Dark One. Episode 3's finale reveals the Forsaken's plans, putting the protagonists in danger.

The chaos unleashed in Tar Valon in The Wheel of Time season 3

A still from The Wheel of Time season 3 (Image via Prime Video)

Chaos breaks out in the White Tower at the end of The Wheel of Time season three premiere as Aes Sedai tensions approach breaking point. The scene in the Great Hall turns into a battlefield as Liandrin Guirale's treachery is revealed and the Red and Black Ajah fight one another in an explosive show of force.

The rise of the Haunted in the White Tower deepens the Aes Sedai's split by Liandrin's escape with her Black Ajah allies. Nynaeve battles her block, but she cannot stop the violence.

The most significant moment of this battle occurs when Maksim and Ihvon, her warders stab Liandrin, but the situation quickly spirals out of control as her allies heal her and help her escape. Lan and Moiraine are emotionally affected by this violent confrontation.

Moiraine's intervention in the tower and her protection of Siuan highlight the high stakes, setting up future conflicts that will determine the White Tower's fate and the Dragon Reborn's role in the Shadow's defeat.

The Forsaken's influence grows stronger

A still from The Wheel of Time season 3 (Image via Prime Video)

As The Wheel of Time season 3 premiere unfolds, it becomes clear that the Forsaken are not merely lurking in the shadows, they are actively working to control the fate of the world. Moghedien, a Forsaken, turns Jaichim Carridin into a Gray Man in the first episode.

This evil transformation heralds the Forsaken's global takeover. The Lord of the Dark's soulless Gray Men are powerful assassins who eliminate Shadow threats. The series takes a dark turn with Jaichim's transformation, as the Forsaken manipulate and use people.

Moghedien’s manipulation of Jaichim and the rise of other Forsaken, such as Lanfear, deepen the threat. The Forsaken are no longer mere legends or whispered fears—they are actively hunting down the Dragon Reborn and his allies.

Viewers get a glimpse of the Forsaken's plan when Lanfear's terrifying warning to Moiraine on the need to control Rand before another cursed strikes. As Moiraine and the others negotiate a world growing more dangerous, the alliances and betrayals of The Forsaken will make it challenging for them to trust anyone.

What does the future hold for Rand and his friends?

A still from The Wheel of Time season 3 (Image via Prime Video)

By the time The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 3 concludes, Rand al'Thor is deep in the Aiel Waste, where he faces not only the physical challenges of the harsh landscape but also the growing temptation of the Dark One’s influence.

Lanfear keeps controlling him and gives him the chance to defeat the Dark One with the strong sa’angreal, Sakarnen. Rand, the Dragon Reborn, is divided, though, between the weight of his obligations and the alluring promise of power.

Rand's friends face their own issues. Mat Cauthon, haunted by his memories of blowing the Horn of Valere, is a key figure with unknown powers and motivations. His relationship with Min and his dangerous future put him at a crossroads.

After an emotional return to Two Rivers, Perrin Aybara takes on a new community role and must lead. As Elayne and Nynaeve investigate Liandrin's actions, their bond grows and they travel to Tanchico, a dangerous place.

With Rand and his friends facing the most dangerous challenges yet, the season 3 premiere of The Wheel of Time closes with a note of ambiguity. The return of the Forsaken complicates their mission dangerously and will depend on their ability to negotiate the dangerous alliances and enemies among them.

Will Elayne and Nynaeve's journey unveil new secrets?

A still from The Wheel of Time season 3 (Image via Prime Video)

As The Wheel of Time season 3 progresses, Elayne and Nynaeve’s mission to uncover the truth about Liandrin and the Black Ajah leads them to Tanchico, where they hope to find clues about the Black Ajah’s next moves.

Their investigation shows that Liandrin is seeking the collar, an ancient artifact that controls One Power-wielding women. This discovery shows the Black Ajah and Forsaken's growing threat.

Elayne and Nynaeve come upon more dangers as they probe, including an attack by a Grayman in the Tower. Verin, a reliable friend, raises questions about her actual loyalty given the likelihood that she may have participated in the attack.

Is she a Darkfriend, or is she just caught in the web of intrigue the Haunted spun? The story moves forward driven by these unresolved questions, which excite viewers to see how these riddles will be solved.

Who is the true enemy?

A still from The Wheel of Time season 3 (Image via Prime Video)

In episode 3, The Wheel of Time season 3 presents a new layer of mystery as Moghedien and Rahvin—two of the Forsaken—plot their next moves. The alliance between these two dark figures highlights the growing threat to Rand and his friends. Rahvin’s manipulation of the Queen of Andor and the politics of the throne add a new level of danger to the already volatile situation in the world.

Rand's inner conflict keeps on at the same time as he deals with the two temptations from the Shadow's influence and the One Power. The decisions he takes in the next episodes will define not only his but also the fate of people closest to him. Who will finally decide the fate of the earth as the Forsaken move and the forces of Light and Shadow clash?

The first three episodes of The Wheel of Time season 3 are now available to stream exclusively on Prime Video.

