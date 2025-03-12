What time will Reacher season 3 episode 6 be released on Prime Video? Release timings for all regions

On March 13, 2025, Prime Video will premiere Reacher season 3 episode 6, Smoke on the Water, at 12 am PT. The episode will continue Jack Reacher's exciting journey as he learns more about Quinn's crimes and his shady business dealings. Reacher has been working for Quinn's organization all season and is now in a life-or-death situation.

Ad

Reacher is a former military police officer who has become a vigilante. The show follows him as he fights powerful enemies and uncovers a web of criminal operations. Reacher season 3 is mostly about Reacher's search for Julius McCabe, who is now Quinn's new identity. Episode 6 looks like it will be a turning point in the series, with big stakes and emotional fights.

The episode may have more answers and start a new part of Reacher's journey. It has betrayals, intense action, and shocking turns.

Ad

Trending

The ultimate medical drama is HERE

Reacher season 3 episode 6 releases on March 13, 2025

Expand Tweet

Ad

The release of Reacher season 3 episode 6 on Prime Video is scheduled for March 13, 2025, at 12 am Pacific Time (PT). As per Prime Video's global release system, the series will be available to stream at different times across various time zones.

Region Release Day & Date Time USA (Pacific Time) Thursday, March 13, 2025 12 am PT USA (Eastern Time) Thursday, March 13, 2025 3 am ET Brazil (BRT) Thursday, March 13, 2025 5 am BRT UK (BST) Thursday, March 13, 2025 8 am BST Central Europe (CET) Thursday, March 13, 2025 9 am CET India (IST) Thursday, March 13, 2025 1:30 pm IST South Africa (SAST) Thursday, March 13, 2025 9 am SAST Philippines (PHT) Thursday, March 13, 2025 3 pm PHT Australia (ACDT) Thursday, March 13, 2025 6:30 pm ACDT New Zealand (NZST) Thursday, March 13, 2025 8 pm NZST

Ad

Where to watch

Reacher season 3 episode 6 will be accessible only on Prime Video. Viewers can watch the episode following the release times in the table above. For those who want to catch up before seeing episode 6, Prime Video has the previous seasons of Reacher.

Reacher season 3 episode 5 recap

Expand Tweet

Ad

In Reacher season 3 episode 5, Smackdown, the investigation into Quinn's criminal activities continues with unexpected confrontations, betrayals, and emotional losses. The dark truth comes out as Jack Reacher and his team dig deeper: Quinn's business, Bizarre Bazaar, is involved in weapons, not drug trafficking as they first thought.

The episode takes a tragic turn with the death of Steven Eliot, a federal agent who falls victim to Quinn's bodyguard, John Cooper. The situation gets worse after Eliot shows some kindness by giving Cooper a cigarette. Cooper takes the chance to get away, which leads to a fight where Cooper kills Eliot brutally by stomping his head. Agent Duffy has now lost a loyal team member.

Ad

As Duffy and her coworker Guillermo look into Quinn's operation, they are ambushed, which raises the stakes. Reacher can't directly warn them, so Eliot's last call to Duffy saves her life just in time.

The team gets away during the gunfight, and Duffy's FBI badge gets lost in the chaos. But her resolve is strong even after roadblocks. She keeps her hopes high and keeps looking for Teresa, even though it could be dangerous.

Ad

During the emotional turmoil, Annette, a maid in Beck's household and an undercover ATF agent, dies. She had learned important things about Quinn's dealing in weapons. Quinn's enforcer, Paulie, kills her, which makes Reacher even angrier and forces him to have one last fight with Quinn. Reacher is in a fierce fight with Paulie, but the enforcer is stronger than him.

Cooper and Guillermo finally get into a fight, and Cooper is killed by Guillermo in a strategic roadblock. Reacher is getting ready for his last confrontation with Quinn.

Ad

What to expect from Reacher season 3 episode 6

Expand Tweet

Ad

Reacher season 3 episode 6, Smoke on the Water, picks up where the last episode left off. Reacher and Quinn finally meet, and everyone is looking forward to it. A fight between these two is due to avenge Sergeant Dominique Kohl's torturous death.

The title, Smoke on the Water, might refer to the lake behind Beck's house, where a fight could happen. Quinn, whose real name is Julius McCabe, might not even remember Reacher after all these years.

Ad

Reacher season 3 episode 6 may also highlight how Reacher and his team are almost done finding important information about the weapons trafficking ring. Reacher will probably have to face his past and finally confront Quinn. The investigation is about to get deeper now.

Reacher season 3 episode 6 will be available to stream on Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback