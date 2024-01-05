5 big moments from the books that may happen in The Wheel of Time season 3

The Wheel of Time Season 3 was announced formally by Amazon during the show's panel last year at San Diego Comic-Con. The release date for the upcoming season was revealed ahead of this exciting revelation. Producer and showrunner Rafe Judkins said that season 3 will bring to life, his favorite chapter from the widely read novel series The Shadow Rising.

The Wheel of Time Season 3 will likely be released by late 2024 or early 2025. While specifics of the future season are yet unknown, it is clear that fans of Robert Jordan's well-known literary works as well as newcomers are eagerly awaiting.

The Wheel of Time Season 3: 5 big moments from the book that may happen in the upcoming season

The fourth book in the series, The Shadow Rising, is anticipated to be where The Wheel of Time season 3 picks up. Even if book four is supposed to serve as the basis for the next season, some of the most important story points that were left out of the first three novels may also be included. On that note, let's take a look at those:

1) The Aiel may storm the Stone of Tear

Even though the third season of The Wheel of Time is supposed to concentrate on The Shadow Rising, one of the most epic scenes in The Dragon Reborn is Aiel assaulting the Stone of Tear. Given its significance in the Prophecies of the Dragon, this scene is probably going to take place. The Stone of Tear is a huge citadel that had never been taken till the Aiel took it in The Dragon Reborn.

2) Rand learning swordsmanship from Lan

In The Wheel of Time novels, Lan serves as Rand's mentor and role model, teaching him the art of swordsmanship and how to overcome obstacles head-on. Though the show has already discussed the second Wheel of Time book, The Great Hunt, Rand's training with Lan starts there. Their reunion at the end of season 2 allows for the continuation of their training in season 3.

3) Perrin meets his future wife Faile Bashere

In season 1, the series deviated from the texts by granting Perrin a wife, only for him to tragically kill her while fending off trollocs. Fortunately for Perrin, The Wheel of Time season 3 is probably going to have a romance that is lacking from the book series. Zarine Bashere, who demands to be called Faile, is in love with Perrin.

Since Faile is someone Perrin initially meets while traveling, it seems possible that he will meet her when he returns to the Two Rivers, which is where his Wheel of Time season 3 plot is supposed to lead him.

4) Callandor is retrieved by Rand from The Stone of Tear

Rand's rescue of Callandor from the Stone of Tear is arguably the most important scene from The Dragon Reborn and it is absent from the previous season of the show. One of the strongest sa'angreal ever created, Callandor is essential to Rand's last battle with the Dark One. Even if The Great Hunt's climax necessitated skipping much of The Dragon Reborn, the event is so significant that it's hard to see it being omitted entirely.

5) Rand travels to an alternate world

Rand finds portal stones during The Great Hunt, which are effectively doors leading to different realms. Rand's first excursion via the portal stone takes him to a hazardous and barren world, but it also allows him to travel far further than he could have on his own.

Traveling via portal stone could be a practical way for him to get from one place to another quickly, especially since he will have to cross the entire continent to reach the Aiel Waste from his position in Falme at the end of season 2.

It is expected that The Wheel of Time Season 3 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video late in 2024 or the beginning of 2025.