How many episodes are there in The Wheel of Time season 2? Prime Video's release schedule explored

The Wheel of Time season 2 premiered on Amazon Prime on September 1, 2023. Season 2 consists of a total of eight episodes, with the first three episodes released at once, followed by the remaining five episodes scheduled for release every Friday. The first season of the series was released in November 2021.

This American fantasy television series is based on the novel of the same name by Robert Jordan. The story follows Moiraine Damodred, a member of the Aes Sedai who searches for the reincarnated Dragon, the one who broke the world. The prophecy behind her search is that the Dragon's reincarnation will either save the world from the Dark One or break it once again.

The official synopsis of The Wheel of Time Season 2 by Amazon Prime states:

“Though Rand thought he destroyed the Dark One, evil is not gone from the world. Threats new and very old seek out the young friends from the Two Rivers, now scattered over the world. The woman who found and guided them is now powerless to help, and so they must find other sources of strength. In each other, or themselves. In the Light... or the Dark.”

The Wheel of Time Season 2 will have 8 episodes in total

The Wheel of Time season 2 will consist of 8 episodes in total, similar to season 1. The first three episodes were already released on September 1, 2023, and were well-received. The remaining five episodes are planned to be released one by one every Friday.

Here are the details of each episode release:

Episode 1: "A Taste of Solitude" - Released on September 1, 2023

Episode 2: "Strangers and Friends" - Released on September 1, 2023

Episode 3: "What Might Be" - Released on September 1, 2023

Episode 4: Yet to be released - Scheduled for September 8, 2023

Episode 5: Yet to be released - Scheduled for September 15, 2023

Episode 6: Yet to be released - Scheduled for September 22, 2023

Episode 7: Yet to be released - Scheduled for September 29, 2023

Episode 8: Yet to be released - Scheduled for October 6, 2023

People can watch The Wheel of Time season 2 exclusively on Amazon Prime. The new Prime membership rates are $14.99 per month or $139 per year, with an additional $8.99 per month for Prime Video.

The Wheel of Time Season 2 plot explored

The Wheel of Time season 2 is based on the second and third books of the novel series by Robert Jordan, out of 15 books in total. Created by Rafe Judkins, the main cast includes Rosamund Pike, Josha Stradowski, Marcus Rutherford, Zoë Robins, Barney Harris, Madeleine Madden, Daniel Henney, Michael McElhatton, and Álvaro Morte.

Moiraine, played by Rosamund Pike, is on a quest to find the Dragon Reborn, who is destined to either save or destroy the world among five young people. These youths navigate a world where the One Power is wielded by women because men who come into contact with it go mad. Simultaneously, the Dark One and Trolloc minions continue to threaten the world.

This season explores the impact of these characters on the fate of the world. All episodes of this action-adventure drama are rated U/A 16+ due to violence, sexual content, foul language, alcohol use, and smoking scenes. With eight episodes in total and three episodes already released, you can watch this dramatic series on Amazon Prime starting on September 1, 2023.