The Wheel of Time season 2 cast list and characters explored

Season 2 of the widely anticipated The Wheel of Time is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 1, 2023. The show tells the story of a woman who is the head of a highly powerful magical organization. She takes five young people along with her in search of The Dragon Reborn, who's believed to either save or destroy the world.

The official synopsis of the show's new season, as per Amazon Prime Video, reads:

''Though Rand thought he destroyed the Dark One, evil is not gone from the world. Threats new and very old seek out the young friends from the Two Rivers, now scattered over the world.''

The description further reads,

''The woman who found and guided them is now powerless to help, and so they must find other sources of strength. In each other, or themselves. In the Light... or the Dark.''

The Wheel of Time stars Rosamund Pike in the lead role, along with numerous others playing important supporting characters. Based on the novel series of the same name by Robert Jordan, the show is helmed by Rafe Judkins and produced by Pike.

Amazon Prime Video's The Wheel of Time season 2 cast list: Who stars in the epic fantasy series?

1) Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred

Rosamund Pike plays the protagonist Moiraine Damodred in Prime Video's The Wheel of Time season 2. Moiraine is the leader of a mysterious magical organization that's looking to find the Dragon Reborn. She is the heart and soul of the story, and it'll be fascinating to see how her character evolves over the course of the new season.

Pike has received high praise for her performance in the first season. She's best known for her performances in numerous acclaimed TV shows and films like Gone Girl, Beirut, State of the Union, and many more.

2) Daniel Henney as al'Lan Mandragoran

Daniel Henney essays the character of al'Lan Mandragoran in Prime Video's fantasy series. Mandragoran is Moiraine's companion and will continue to play a significant role in the new season. Henney has been quite impressive throughout the first season, and viewers can expect him to deliver another memorable performance in the second season. His other notable acting credits include My Lovely Sam Soon, Criminal Minds, and The Last Stand, to name a few.

3) Josha Stradowski as Rand al'Thor

Josha Stradowski stars as Rand al'Thor in The Wheel of Time. He's a villager who's suspected to be the sinister Dragon Reborn. It'll be interesting to see how his character arc pans out in the upcoming installment. Viewers might recognize Josha Stradowski from High Flyers, Men from Mars, and Boys On Film 13: Trick & Treat, among many more.

Apart from Josha Stradowski, Rosamund Pike, and Daniel Henney, the show also features various others playing pivotal supporting roles, such as:

Madeleine Madden as Egwene al'Vere

Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara

Kate Alexander as the seer Min Farshaw

Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al'Meara

Kate Fleetwood as Liandrin Guirale

Sophie Okonedo as Siuan Sanche

Hammed Animashaun as Loial

Don't forget to catch the first three episodes of The Wheel of Time season 2 on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, September 1, 2023.