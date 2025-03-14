The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 4: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 4, titled The Road to the Spear, will be available on Prime Video on Thursday, March 20, 2025. The show is streaming weekly with one episode airing every Thursday following the simultaneous premiere of the first three episodes.

In The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 4, Rand al'Thor and his companions journey through the Aiel Waste, facing greater challenges and dark forces. As the influence of the Fallen rises, so does the tension; their will to face the Shadow becomes more pressing.

New alliances and betrayals take front stage as Rand's path as the Dragon Reborn gets more dangerous. The episode will focus on the riddles around Rand's fate and prepare ground for next conflicts with the Dark One.

Despite rising stakes, Rand, Mat, Perrin, Egwene, and the Aes Sedai's relationships remain central. Further revelations and dangerous confrontations await viewers, while new and unexpected twists keep them guessing. The epic fantasy saga will continue with The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 4.

Everything to know about The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 4

The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 4 will be released on Prime Video on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 12 AM PT/3 AM ET. After the release of the first three episodes together, the show will now follow a weekly release schedule with one episode every Thursday.

Release schedule for The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 4 across major USA regions

Time Zone Date Time Eastern Standard Time (EST) March 20, 2025 3:00 AM Central Standard Time (CST) March 20, 2025 2:00 AM Mountain Standard Time (MST) March 20, 2025 1:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (PST) March 20, 2025 12:00 AM

The episode will be exclusively available to stream on Prime Video. To watch it, users need an active subscription to the platform. Prime Video offers two plans: an ad-supported plan at $8.99 per month and an ad-free plan at $11.99 per month. Alternatively, Amazon Prime subscribers can access the service for $14.99 per month.

What to expect from The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 4

Rand al'Thor and his friends go deeper into the Aiel Waste in The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 4. The hostile surroundings and the increasing threat from the Dark One's armies exacerbate their issues. Tensions within the group as a whole grow as everyone handles their individual issues.

Fans can expect to see Rand's growing conflict as the Dragon Reborn. His path will be shaped still by his inner struggle between the need for power and the obligations of his position. His friends, including Mat and Perrin, deal with their own problems while Rand's fate is progressively entwined with theirs.

The episode will also focus on the Forsaken's manipulations and pursuit of Rand, which are growing. Now more than ever, dark forces threaten to tip the scales in their favor. As the group grows, new alliances and old ones will be tested. Rand, Egwene, Nynaeve, and other characters in this epic story will undergo major changes.

The production, direction, and cast of The Wheel of Time season 3

The Wheel of Time's third season is led by showrunner Rafe Judkins, who helped adapt Robert Jordan's beloved book series. Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios co-produced it. Judkins and his team have brought the Wheel of Time world to life with stunning visuals, intricate storytelling, and complex character development.

The cast for season three of The Wheel of Time includes Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Sedai, Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran, Josha Stradowki as Rand al'Thor, and Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al'Meara.

A quick recap of The Wheel of Time season 3 premiere

A still from The Wheel of Time season 3 (Image via Prime Video)

The Wheel of Time season 3 premiere, which aired on March 13, 2025, set the stage for a thrilling season. The first three episodes introduced new dangers and deepened the conflicts from previous seasons. The White Tower became a battleground as Aes Sedai factions fought for control, and the return of the Forsaken added a new level of threat to the characters' journeys.

Rand al'Thor kept on his path as the Dragon Reborn in these first episodes, confronting both inner and outside obstacles. His friends battled their own problems as Nynaeve and Elayne looked at the Black Ajah and Perrin went back to the Two Rivers to face fresh dangers. Important narratives set up in the season premiere will carry on in the next episodes.

The premiere also highlighted the increasing power of the Forsaken, who are actively trying to shape events and grab control of the planet. For Rand and his friends, the stakes have never been greater as alliances change and betrayals increase. The third season premiere closed in a cliffhanger that left viewers yearning for the next episode.

All the released and upcoming episodes of The Wheel of Time season 3 will be available to stream exclusively on Prime Video.

