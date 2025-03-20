The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 4 ending explained: What did Rand discover in Rhuidean?

The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 4, titled The Road to the Spear, was released on Prime Video on March 20, 2025. The episode focuses on the complexities of Rand's identity. Directed by Wayne Yip and produced by Rafe Judkins, the episode takes viewers on a journey to the Aiel Waste, an enigmatic land that plays a pivotal role in the world of the show.

While the perilous trip through Rhuidean forces Rand and Moiraine to their limits in The Wheel of Time, this episode untangles the story around Rand's ancestors and his relationship with the Aiel.

Disclaimer: Major spoilers are there in this article from The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 4. Reader's discretion is advised.

In The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 4 ending, Rand’s trip to Rhuidean leads to a revelation. Rand's journey in Rhuidean marks him as the Car’a’carn, a figure of immense power and significance in Aiel prophecy. The episode closes with Rand’s newfound understanding of his identity, and his return from Rhuidean marks the beginning of a more intense and complex future.

The Wheel of Time is set in a world where the Dragon Reborn is prophesied to either save or destroy the Earth. The show revolves around Moiraine Damodred, an Aes Sedai member, searching out four young people from the Two Rivers.

One of them is supposed to be the Dragon reincarnated, meant to either fight with the Dark One or side with him. Season 3 sharpens these prophecies by strata of history and sentiment as characters negotiate their pasts and future destinies.

The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 4: A life-altering moment for Rand

A still from The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 4 (Image via Prime Video)

The most significant moment of The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 4 occurs as Rand ventures into the ancient city of Rhuidean, seeking answers about his identity. Forbidden to many, Rhuidean is the key to knowing the Aiel's past, and most importantly, Rand's relationship to their prophesy.

Every stride he makes as he gets farther into the city transports him back in time and provides a window into the life of his forebears. Rand's confirmation of his destiny marks the last result of the violent, sad, and enlightening memories.

In Rhuidean, Rand's experience forces him to confront harsh truths about his people, the Aiel. He learns about the Avendesora tree cutting that started the Aiel War from these visions.

Rand realizes his role in the prophecy and what it means to be the Car'a'carn, the Aiel leader who will save them. After uncovering the past, Rand's transformation becomes physical as both arms bear the dragon's mark.

Rand's development is much aided by his response to his visions. Though the road is first daunting, it ends with him at last embracing the obligations he has been dodging.

Rand returns from Rhuidean transformed at the end of the episode with a better awareness of his Aiel background and the terrible knowledge that he is indeed the Car' a'carn, marked twice by the dragon.

Rand’s destiny and the Aiel prophecy

A still from The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 4 (Image via Prime Video)

As the episode progresses, Rand’s interaction with the Aiel people grows more complex. The Aiel are fierce and proud people, bound by a deep sense of honor. However, Rand is not entirely accepted by them, as he is not truly Aiel by birth.

This divide is central to the episode's exploration of identity, and it is made clear that Rand's journey will not be easy. Despite his bloodline, Rand faces the skepticism of the Aiel as he is put to the test in Rhuidean.

The episode also touches on Moiraine’s role in Rand’s journey. Although she pushes him to enter Rhuidean, her intentions are not without risk. Holding great sway over the Aiel, the Wise Ones warn her of the risks involved in Rand's search and the danger of visiting Rhuidean.

As Moiraine tries to balance her obligation to the Aiel prophecy with her own personal emotions and allegiance to Rand, her relationship with him gets increasingly strained. She stays with Rand despite her misgivings. Her visions show a disturbing and cyclical sequence of events.

These visions provide understanding of Moiraine's future, full of death, treachery, and loss. Not only for Moiraine but also for the future of her alliance with Rand, the continual picture of her death at the hands of Lanfear acts as a warning. It is evidence of the fragility of their circumstances since Moiraine's own survival is unknown, much as the fate of the earth they are trying to save.

The Sa'Angreal and its consequences for Rand and Moiraine

A still from The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 4 (Image via Prime Video)

Rand’s journey through Rhuidean is not just about his personal identity. Sa'Angreal, a powerful One Power artifact, is central to the episode's ending. Moiraine's interaction with the Sa'Angreal foreshadows future conflict. Moiraine's path intersects with Rand's as he transforms, and the Sa'Angreal symbolizes Lanfear's threat to possess it.

Moiraine's decision to protect the Sa'Angreal is critical. This powerful object could change the power balance in the good-evil conflict. As the episode ends, Rand and Moiraine's relationship becomes more complicated, with betrayal possible.

Could Moiraine’s power and her bond with Rand lead to her turning against him? This is a question that remains unanswered in The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 4.

Will Rand and Moiraine’s paths diverge?

A still from The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 4 (Image via Prime Video)

As the episode wraps up, the pivotal question is whether Rand and Moiraine will continue to work together or if their differing fates will eventually drive them apart. Rand, now marked as the Car’a’carn, has accepted his role in the Aiel prophecy. However, Moiraine’s own tumultuous visions suggest that she may have to choose between her duty to Rand and her survival.

The show has set the stage for a significant change in their dynamic. The last moments of the episode, when Rand returns carrying Moiraine in his arms, imply a great emotional and physical cost. Moiraine is gravely injured even though she is not dead, and her visions could affect her decisions going ahead. There is obvious conflict between them, and the stakes have never been greater.

Every released episode of The Wheel of Time season 3 is now available to stream exclusively on Prime Video.

