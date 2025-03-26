The Wheel of Time season 3 may have just erased its strongest weapon – here’s why that matters

The Wheel of Time season 3 has already sparked significant discussion among fans of the popular Amazon Prime Video series. As the show continues to unfold, episode 4, titled The Road to the Spear, was released last week, leaving viewers eagerly awaiting what comes next.

The current season looks to deliver more in-depth character growth and experiences that will influence the show for many years. Episode 4 especially revealed Rand's identity and a closer look at Aiel culture, deepening his journey. Episode 5 is about to come out, and excitement is rising over significant alterations to important narrative components.

The show's adaptation has consistently deviated from the books, and The Wheel of Time season 3 continues this trend. However, one of the most significant changes is the absence of a powerful object from the books that fans expected to appear.

The Choedan Kal, a sa'angreal that holds immense power, may be missing from the show. Particularly with regard to the power structure and forthcoming conflicts, it might significantly affect how the narrative develops.

Hints in recent episodes indicate that The Wheel of Time season 3 may change the fate of one of the series' most powerful objects. The Choedan Kal, long regarded as the most powerful sa'angreal in the lore, appears to be entirely omitted from the show.

Instead, the focus has shifted to Sakarnen, a sa'angreal that has a different role than what's found in the books. This omission or change raises questions about how the power dynamics of the series will be altered and whether certain events will be reshaped due to the absence of this legendary artifact.

Which weapon is missing from The Wheel of Time season 3?

The Wheel of Time season 3 has shown viewers many strong sa'angreal, including Callandor and Sakarnen. Still, one important book item appears to be lacking: the Choedan Kal.

Often considered the most potent sa'angreal in existence in Robert Jordan's series, the Choedan Kal's absence from the program begs serious questions regarding the adaptation's path. Especially during Rand's journey and his struggle with the Dark One, the Choedan Kal is quite essential in the novels.

The importance of the Choedan Kal in the books

In the original novels, the Choedan Kal has two powerful sa'angreal, one male and one female, unlike Callandor and Sakarnen.

Some occurrences call for them, particularly in The Shadow Rising, when Rand's path depends on his relationship with them. The Wheel of Time season 3 might alter or remove the Choedan Kal, which would have an impact on character growth and significant conflicts.

The Significance of Sakarnen and Callandor

While the Choedan Kal is missing, the show focuses on Sakarnen and Callandor, both of which are important sa'angreal in the series. However, the portrayal of Sakarnen deviates from the books.

In the show, Sakarnen is presented as a female counterpart to Callandor, when in the books, it was a male sa'angreal. This adjustment changes the relationship between male and female channelers, with each having access to distinct sa'angreal.

It’s clear that The Wheel of Time season 3 is reworking these items and potentially merging their stories, further impacting the broader narrative.

Why the absence of the Choedan Kal matters

The absence of the Choedan Kal in The Wheel of Time season 3 could mean several things. It may simplify the narrative, focusing on the more directly relevant sa'angreal like Callandor and Sakarnen, making the story more digestible for a broader audience.

However, it could also impact crucial storylines in future seasons. For instance, certain confrontations and power struggles are heavily tied to the presence of Choedan Kal, and its omission could lead to major shifts in character arcs, particularly Rand’s.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from episode 4. Reader discretion is advised.

What happened in The Wheel of Time season 3 so far?

The Wheel of Time season 3 has already delivered some major revelations in its first four episodes, particularly in episode 4, titled The Road to the Spear. Rand's journey through Rhuidean reveals his Aiel connection and Car'a'carn destiny in this episode.

Rand learns disturbing truths about the Aiel's past as he investigates his prophecy role. Rand returns transformed, marked twice by the Dragon, and accepting the Aiel prophecy by the episode's end.

Rand’s confrontation with his identity is at the core of episode 4. His visit to Rhuidean, an ancient Aiel city with significant historical significance, forces him to confront his people's violent and tragic history.

Rand learns of the Aiel’s role in the Aiel War, the destruction caused by the Avendesora tree cutting and the painful truths about his own heritage. His journey is about accepting the heavy responsibilities of being the Car'a'carn as well as his identity.

Moiraine’s Role and the Sa'angreal

A still of the character Moiraine Damodred (Played by Rosamund Pike) from The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 4 (Image via Prime Video)

Meanwhile, Moiraine’s storyline takes a pivotal turn as she interacts with Sakarnen, a sa'angreal that plays a key role in her journey. Moiraine never owned Sakarnen, so this is a major departure from the novels.

Using the sa'angreal to possibly increase Moiraine's power and her impact in the fight against the Dark One, the show has altered this component of the narrative. Moiraine's link to this potent item might indicate future battles as the season goes on, especially with Lanfear-like people who might want to use the sa'angreal for their own ends.

Watch The Wheel of Time season 3 exclusively on Prime Video. Stay tuned for more updates as the episodes progress.

