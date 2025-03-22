The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 5: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 5 will be released exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday, March 27, 2025, at 3:00 am ET. Series buffs have been waiting impatiently for this new episode titled Tel'aran'rhiod. Episode 5 of this fantasy epic will carry on the journey of the Dragon Reborn and their allies as they negotiate fresh obstacles in the continuous struggle between good and evil.

Ad

Like the rest of the season, episode 5 will probably run around 68 minutes long and feature subtitles.

Based on Robert Jordan's books, the series' sophisticated world-building and engaging characters have enthralled audiences. The stakes are higher than ever at the White Tower, and there is internal strife and a rising Shadow threat.

Every character's path gets more dangerous as the conflict gets more intense, which prepares the ground for fascinating changes in this most recent episode. It will continue the unfolding story in Tar Valon, where the fabled Dragon Reborn faces new trials and revelations.

Ad

Trending

Fans can look forward to the evolving drama of the characters, as each path becomes more intertwined with the looming battle between light and dark.

Everything to know about The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 5

Ad

Release date and time

The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 5 is set to be released on Thursday, March 27, 2025. The exact release time depends on the time zones. Here are the timings for major USA regions:

Time Zone Date Time Eastern Standard Time (EST) March 27, 2025 3:00 am Central Standard Time (CST) March 27, 2025 2:00 am Mountain Standard Time (MST) March 27, 2025 1:00 am Pacific Standard Time (PST) March 27, 2025 12:00 am

Ad

Where to watch

Fans can stream The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 5 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. This Amazon Original series guarantees that every fan may access it in one spot.

What to expect from The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 5?

In The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 5, titled Tel'aran'rhiod, viewers can expect deeper exploration of the character's personal struggles and the ominous forces they face. The episode will likely focus on the intricate politics of the White Tower and how the power dynamics between key figures may influence the overall conflict. The threat from the Shadow is intensifying, and each character’s journey is moving towards a crucial turning point.

Ad

With more attention given to the fabled Dragon Reborn and their inner circle, there will be moments of emotional depth. Characters will face tough decisions that will shape the world.

This episode will likely bring critical revelations, pushing the story towards its pivotal climax. As the characters confront fresh challenges and darker secrets from the past surface, expect great performances from the ensemble. The weight of the characters' choices will only become more important in the overall struggle between light and dark as the show continues.

Ad

Production, direction, and cast

Ad

The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 5 is written by Ajoke Ibironke, and the series is developed by Rafe Judkins.

The series' cast includes Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Sedai, Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran, Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al'Meara, and Josha Stradowski as Rand al'Thor.

A quick recap of The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 4

Ad

In The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 4, viewers were introduced to new challenges and shifting alliances within the White Tower. The episode focused on key characters' internal conflicts, particularly the growing Aes Sedai division.

As the characters faced their harsh world, tensions rose. The episode also examined the Shadow's growing threat and power struggles that threaten Tar Valon's fragile peace.

While other characters were compelled to make tough decisions, Rand al'Thor's path grew more convoluted as he wrestled with his fate. The episode prepared the ground for the next conflicts and discoveries, all of which will materialize in the next episodes.

Ad

Every released episode of The Wheel of Time season 3 is currently streaming exclusively on Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback