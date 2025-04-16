Does Loial die in The Wheel of Time books? Details explored

The Wheel of Time season 3 is building to an intense conclusion, with episode 8, titled He Who Comes With the Dawn, set to release on April 17, 2025. Fans of the series are awaiting the finale, as it is expected to wrap up significant storylines, including Rand’s struggle with his role among the Aiel and a climactic confrontation with Lanfear.

Perrin Aybara confronts increasing leadership issues in the Two Rivers in the penultimate episode, episode 7, which leads to a violent fight with the Trollocs. Loial's terrible end, though, has many fans doubting the course of the show.

Episode 7 features Ogier Loial, who sacrifices himself to save the Two Rivers, taking a heroic stand. Loial's choice to shut the Waygate, a supply of reinforcements for the enemy, eventually causes his death as the Trolloc fight grows more intense.

This is quite different from his outcome in The Wheel of Time novels, where Loial survives the fight and goes on to play a key part in the narrative. Loial does not die in The Wheel of Time book series.

Loial’s fate in The Wheel of Time books

In the book series, Loial’s death does not occur during the Battle of the Two Rivers. While he plays a crucial role in the events surrounding the battle, he does not make the ultimate sacrifice. Instead, Loial, accompanied by the Aielman Gaul, works to close the Waygate before the battle begins. Afterward, he helps defend the Two Rivers but is not fatally harmed.

After the conflict, Loial goes back to an Ogier stedding to heal and then shows up again to help Rand and Perrin on their next quests. As a cherished, wise, and good-hearted ally, his presence remains essential to the series.

Loial’s survival is pivotal in the books, as he becomes a trusted friend of Rand al’Thor and continues to play a key role throughout the series, including in the Last Battle.

His eventual marriage to another Ogier, Erith, marks another significant milestone in his character’s journey. Loial’s presence serves as a stabilizing force and a reminder of the profound bonds between the characters and the world they are trying to save.

Loial’s death in The Wheel of Time TV series

Loial's fate in The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 7 (Image via Prime Video)

The Wheel of Time TV series, however, takes a different approach. In season 3 episode 7, Loial's heroic death marks a deviation from the source material. In a frantic effort to halt the Trolloc reinforcements, Loial chooses to wreck the Waygate.

Loial is finally compelled to destroy the bridge leading to the gate despite his best attempts to shut it, therefore falling into the chasm below. This emphasizes Loial's bravery and selflessness as he is ready to give up his life to save those he cares about.

Fans have reacted variously to Loial's death in the television series. For those who know the novels, this is a major departure from the accepted story. It reminds viewers that the show is ready to make bold artistic choices, occasionally straying from the original material for dramatic effect.

In an exclusive interview with Game Rant, published on April 10, 2025, showrunner Rafe Judkins has explained that Loial’s death was meant to emphasize the themes of sacrifice and selflessness, showcasing his willingness to do whatever it takes to protect the people of the Two Rivers. He said,

"Loial is such a wonderful character in the books because, of all the characters, he sort of has this sense of innate goodness about him. And, you know, one of his biggest, most important moments in the book series is closing this Waygate to protect the Two Rivers in this battle."

He added,

"So we really wanted to highlight that moment and let Loial’s sacrifice, to close this Waygate, be even bigger than what it was in the books. Like, he's willing to give his life for this. That, you know, I think people can really connect with—that even in this world of violence and war and battle, this character is willing to do anything to protect the people he cares about."

His sacrifice in the show serves as a key turning point, ultimately aiding in the defeat of Padan Fain and the Trollocs. By removing the reinforcements, Loial ensures that the battle can be won, and his death symbolizes the price of victory in a world where war and sacrifice are constant themes.

The TV series’ willingness to diverge from the source material shows that even beloved characters may not be immune to the harsh realities of the world they inhabit.

Could Loial return in future seasons?

Although Loial's death in the TV series is significant, one has to wonder whether he could come back in upcoming seasons. Some fans have theorized Loial's story might not be over since his body is never shown following his fall into the abyss.

Other Ogier might save Loial from a stedding, where he could heal from the Longing, a condition Ogier experience when they are away from their steddings for too long. Given the show's current major deviations from the source material, though, it is doubtful Loial will ever return.

If Loial does remain dead, his sacrifice will serve as a powerful moment in the ongoing story of The Wheel of Time. His character’s legacy, however, may still influence the events to come, as the impact of his actions is felt across the Two Rivers and beyond.

The finale episode of The Wheel of Time season 3 will be airing tomorrow, April 17, 2025, exclusively on Prime Video.

