Where was Stick season 1 filmed? All filming locations explored

Stick is an upcoming Apple TV+ sports comedy-drama series set to premiere on June 4, 2025. The show, created by Jason Keller, stars Owen Wilson as Pryce Cahill, a washed-up professional golfer who seeks redemption by mentoring a troubled teenager named Santi.

Stick's first three episodes will be available to stream on the show's premiere date. From then on, new episodes will be released every Wednesday until July 23, 2025.

The show is filmed entirely in British Columbia, Canada. The makers selected several sites to provide the ideal setting for the drama with a golf theme. These locations, which provide the required contrast to the personal and professional challenges of the characters, are rich green golf courses, rustic neighborhoods, and cityscapes.

Stick's plot revolves around Pryce Cahill, a former golf pro turned salesman, who finds a new purpose in life by coaching Santi, a young but gifted golfer.

Filming took place in various locations, including Richmond, Langley, and Pitt Meadows, with the iconic Vancouver and its surrounding cities providing authentic settings for golf tournaments, practice sessions, and intimate moments between the characters.

Filming locations of Stick

Richmond, British Columbia

Richmond, a city in Metro Vancouver, became one of the key filming locations for Stick. The suburban neighborhoods of Richmond offered a semi-rustic contrast, which fit the series' need for authentic golf scenes.

Golf courses were a primary focus in this area, with the crew ensuring the portrayal of the sport was accurate. Local golf consultant Nathan Leonhardt helped recruit background golfers and ensured golf sequences were authentic.

Langley, British Columbia

Langley, located to the east of Vancouver, was used for filming several scenes at local golf courses. The Newlands Golf Course, Langley Golf Centre, and Fort Langley Golf Course were pivotal in providing real-world golf settings.

The area's public parks, such as Brydon Park and Uplands Dog Off-Leash Park, contributed to the rural and natural atmosphere featured in the series. Langley's beautiful parks and golf courses became an ideal backdrop to capture Pryce and Santi's golfing journey and their personal struggles.

Pitt Meadows, British Columbia

Pitt Meadows, situated in the Lower Fraser Valley, hosted the Season 1 finale at the Pitt Meadows Golf Club. This site turned into the scene for a major PGA event in the series. Using roughly 1,000 extras, the production crew created grandstands to mimic a real tournament environment.

The rich flora and expansive surroundings of the club provided the ideal backdrop for this climax scene.

Surrey, British Columbia

A still from the Apple TV series Stick (Image via Apple TV+)

The Guildford Golf & Country Club in Surrey served as another key location for Stick. With its tree-lined fairways and calm creek, the course was the perfect place for many golf scenes. This place was significant for showing off Santi's golfing skills.

New Westminster, British Columbia

In New Westminster, Stick filmed many outdoor scenes and establishing shots. Known for its charming riverfront views and historical landmarks, New Westminster provided a beautiful setting for the series.

The city's mix of modern infrastructure and historical sites gave the show an authentic feel. Key landmarks, such as Queen's Park and New Westminster Quay, offered stunning backdrops that complemented the show's theme of personal growth and redemption.

Maple Ridge, British Columbia

Maple Ridge, located east of Vancouver, was another filming location for Stick. Maple Ridge, renowned for its extensive green spaces, golf courses, and rural ambiance, provides a serene yet competitive environment for the game.

While the beautiful surroundings provided a soothing contrast to the intensity of the game, golf courses like the Maple Ridge Golf Course helped to replicate the dynamic between the players.

Vancouver, British Columbia

Vancouver, a popular filming location, played a crucial role in the series' production. The city's urban backdrops and vibrant streets helped create various scenes, including those that showcased the daily lives of the characters.

Vancouver's film-friendly tax incentives and ability to double as many American neighborhoods made it a perfect location for filming.

Production, direction, and cast

Stick is a highly anticipated sports comedy series directed by Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris. The series was created by Jason Keller, known for his work on Ford v Ferrari. It stars Owen Wilson as Pryce Cahill, a washed-up golfer turned golf coach, and Peter Dager as Santi Wheeler, a talented young golfer.

The cast also includes Lilli Kay as Zero, Mariana Treviño as Elena, and Marc Maron as Mitts. Other notable guest stars include Judy Greer as Amber-Linn and Timothy Olyphant as Clark Ross.

Filming began in May 2024 and continued in Vancouver and its surrounding areas until September 2024. The show presents a different perspective on the world of competitive golf, combining heart with humor.

