The cast of Jane season 3 on Apple TV+ on how to save the planet (Exclusive)

Jane is an Apple TV+ original, based on the message of the renowned zoologist Dr. Jane Goodall. Each episode is a deep dive into the habits of an endangered species out in the wild, with a message of what one can do to save the fauna.

Jane season 3 will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, April 18, 2025. The message may be the same, but each episode takes Jane (Ava Louise Murchison) and David (Mason Blomberg) into uncharted territory, with exciting encounters with these special animals. There are hippos, albatrosses, wombats, and much more!

Sportskeeda spoke to the cast, who had the opportunity to meet Dr. Jane Goodall herself in the third season of the show. Like the Apple TV+ original tells us, it is possible to make a difference in your own little way to save these rare species.

"Really, for me, it’s just any small thing that you do counts. Even if it’s just something small like picking up the trash when you see it, or really anything that you do, small or big, can really have a impact on the environment if it’s good or bad," Mason Blomberg said.

His co-star Ava Louise Murchison added:

"Yeah, even if you’re a kid or adult, you can always get involved and take action, and it really is the little things. Like cutting down on plastic, changing clothing choices, and little things like using a metal straw or reusable cups... really matters. And it doesn’t have to be the biggest change ever. It can be really small like that."

Three seasons in, the cast of the Apple TV+ series has received massive compliments for their work

Jane is essentially a show based on two imaginative kids, who veer off into far-off ecosystems, into the lair of the animals they are currently studying. Ava Louise Murchison had to use a different kind of imagination while playing her role.

Since all the animals are CGI-generated on the Apple TV+ show, she had to play off creatures that weren't there. She spoke about how complimentary everyone was of this ability.

"Just that I did a really good job on like seeing the animals when they weren’t really there because they are CGI. I think that was really special to me because I did work hard to do that. And it was really nice hearing that. You get used to it though," Ava said.

As for Mason Blomberg, who played the constant pun-cracking David in the series, many people came up to him and told him what a fabulous job he was doing.

"For me, people were telling me how, lots of my friends do— ‘It’s so cool to see you on TV. And you’re such an amazing actor.’ Just stuff like that. And it really makes me happy to hear those things," he said.

When we asked him what his favorite joke from the show was, he replied:

"I like them all. I can’t think of one specific one right now. But I do like them all. They are all hilarious."

A show with a message, a heart, and full of magic— one that aims at making a difference. Catch the third season of Jane only on Apple TV+ this Friday.

