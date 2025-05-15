Seth’s redemption arc has started in The Rookie but there should be much more to it, here’s why

The Rookie has been a fan-favorite police procedural series that follows the life of John Nolan, the oldest rookie on the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). Since its debut in 2018, the series has captivated audiences with its realistic portrayal of the challenges faced by police officers.

In season 7, episode 16, titled The Return, Seth Ridley made a surprising return to the LAPD. Seth, famous for his pathological lying and manipulative behaviour, had previously been written off the show following a string of unethical acts.

His comeback to the FTO program in this episode signals the start of a possible turning point for his character, one that viewers were eager to see develop.

Seth's redemption story in this episode, however, was hurried, and the plot seemed underdeveloped. Seth's path from villain to hero appeared too simple, even if some fans may have wished for a long-term change.

But the redemption arc appears to be just starting since Seth still has much more to deal with. Too many unresolved problems from his past still exist, particularly with regard to his manipulative behaviour towards his colleagues and his participation in endangering other people's lives.

New episode of The Rookie reunites Seth Ridley with the Los Angeles Police Department

Seth Ridley's return to The Rookie has sparked many discussions among fans. In The Return, Seth reappears under the leadership of Nolan as his new rookie. While Nolan does not trust Seth, he gives him the chance to prove his worth.

Seth tries to redeem himself by showing responsibility and courage, such as covering for Miles during an altercation and trying to help an innocent person during a call.

Seth’s past mistakes must be addressed for a meaningful redemption

Although Seth's efforts to redeem himself are admirable, his past transgressions cannot be ignored. Seth's negligence during the wildfire incident almost led to the deaths of Lucy and Tim, which should not be swept under the rug. Seth neglected passing on vital information when given the responsibility, therefore endangering lives.

Furthermore, he concealed his error and held another person responsible, a blunder that would require more than one heroic deed to correct. Seth has to accept responsibility for his past deeds, particularly towards Lucy, who has been most impacted by his lies, if he really wants atonement.

The importance of Seth's character development

His redemption arc is absolutely essential for Lucy and others, who were greatly harmed by his dishonesty. During their interactions, Seth exploited Lucy's sympathy, leaving her emotionally exhausted and unable to trust him.

Seth must demonstrate genuine regret for all the damage he has done; only then can he start the long journey back to trust.

Seth’s decision to save Nolan’s life at the cost of his own leg is a significant step in his redemption, but it is only the beginning. Nolan’s encouragement to Seth, despite his prior doubts, signals that there is potential for growth in Seth's character. However, this sacrifice alone is not enough to resolve the many wrongs he has committed.

More about The Rookie

A story with relatable characters makes The Rookie a popular police procedural drama. Audiences enjoy watching John Nolan navigate law enforcement's challenges. The series follows Nolan and other officers as they face personal and professional challenges.

The show has changed to include complicated people like Seth Ridley, whose moral shortcomings and personal battles have offered fascinating side stories. The true appeal of The Rookie, though, is in its portrayal of relationships and character development, especially in relation to their interactions with one another.

Even though Seth has flaws, he shows how the series' main theme of redemption. His return to the LAPD brings up important issues of forgiveness, trust, and the hard path to personal growth.

