“Can we agree this was the heaviest episode of the season”- Fans heartbroken over Lucy and Celina in The Rookie’s latest episode 

ABC's The Rookie season 7 episode 14 casted a tragic light on Lucy Chen and Celina Juarez, and viewers were left broken by the emotional baggage that both women bore throughout the episode.

The Rookie episode 14 featured Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) and Celina (Lisseth Chavez) grappling with inner turmoil, and their raw fragility brought them to the screen in a way that viewers insist has not been equaled this season.

The emotional cost of the scene soon began trending on social media, with Reddit filled with reactions. One Redditor summed up the consensus, saying:

"Can we agree this was the heaviest episode of the season so far emotionally? Not only did Lucy look so drained this episode up to the point I'm wondering if she still loves the job, but Celina experiencing the heartbreak over her sister all over again broke me."

Another user, _beachy_head added:

"Yeah, Lucy seems to be experiencing cop fatigue, and I hope they'll delve into that when they tackle her sergeant exam storyline."

"And that’s something that wasn’t approached yet. But from all the people you would think Nolan would reach that first. I guess mental health plays a big role here," user Violet_K89 further said.

"I really want them to bring back Lucy and Nolan’s friendship. Jackson’s death kind of tore them apart but I think Lucy needs someone else to confide in," another user, smeggyblobfish added.

"I wonder how hard this was on Lucy after her being caught, confined, and trapped?" user plotthick questioned.

"That was so annoying to me. Bailey getting in some trouble would’ve made an interesting plot," another user smeggyblobfish further added.

The emotional depth of this episode was not solely about drama or action, it was seeing two powerful women get to breaking points.

The Rookie: A turning point in the season

As The Rookie season 7 continues, the new emotionally raw episode has made the audience curious about how it will make Lucy and Celina's characters change. The two officers were pushed to the brink of tears, giving audiences a raw and unfiltered view into their conflicts.

Lucy Chen dealt with a disturbing case of domestic violence that brought back her traumatic history. In one moment of silent vulnerability, she was caught by herself in the locker room, shaken visibly. The scene caught a glimpse past her stoic facade to the vulnerable side of Lucy that is normally concealed by strength and professionalism.

In the meantime, Celina Juarez was shaken by a missing child case that hit too close to home. The case resonated with her history—her sister's decades-old disappearance—and when the child was discovered too late, Celina collapsed. Her emotional collapse in the patrol car, where she wept in solitude, was one of the most memorable moments of the episode.

The Rookie mixes action and humor, but this episode went heavier on the psychological strain of police work. Whether this will lead to long-term changes for Lucy and Celina remains to be seen.

With the season nearing its midpoint, fans can look forward to whether Lucy will finally seek help or open up to someone about what she is carrying, or whether Celina’s emotional outburst will affect her confidence in the field.

Catch the latest episode of The Rookie streaming on ABC.

