Why did The Rookie revisit Blanca's murder in the latest episode? Explained 

The Rookie season 7, episode 14, titled Mad About Murder, aired on April 15, 2025. In this episode, Officer Celina Juarez is confronted with her past after she discovers that a popular true crime podcast has featured her sister Blanca's murder.

The case involved LAPD officer Joel Chambers, who turned out to be responsible for the murders of three girls, including Blanca. The podcast, presented by Heather Marie, triggered a series of emotional reflections that prompted Celina to question how her sister's story is being portrayed to the public.

In his interview with Screen Rant on April 16, 2025, The Rookie showrunner Alexi Hawley explained that the decision to revisit Blanca's murder through a true crime podcast lens was intentional.

"It really did feel like a great story conceit to investigate Celina’s continuing coping with what happened to her [sister]," he said.

The decision to revisit Blanca's murder allowed the show to explore Celina's emotional journey, examining how she processes the trauma of losing her sister and media scrutiny.

Background of Blanca Juarez's murder in The Rookie

Celina's backstory was revealed in The Rookie season 5, episode 19, A Hole in the World. At the age of 9, she witnessed her younger sister, Blanca, being kidnapped from their front lawn. Although Blanca was rescued and rushed to the hospital, she ultimately succumbed to her wounds.

The incident remained unsolved for many years, leaving deep emotional scars for Celina as well as her family. Further examination identified the abductor as LAPD officer Joel Chambers, who preyed on children from households he deemed undesirable.

Blanca became the target of this motivation and was fatally injured after a struggle ensued as she resisted. Officer Tim Bradford later shot Chambers after a confrontation. The case served as the primary motivation for Celina to pursue a law enforcement career.

The True Crime Podcast twist in The Rookie season 7, episode 14

In The Rookie season 7, episode 14, Celina realized that a podcast named Mad About Murder is doing a podcast on her sister’s murder. She went to the studio, where she discovered her mother was being interviewed by the podcast host, Heather Marie, without her prior knowledge.

She becomes vehemently opposed to the podcast being aired and accuses its host, Heather Marie, of exploiting her family's tragedy for public amusement. The confrontation highlighted the predicaments that occurred when the stories of such families were retold in the public domain.

The unauthorized framing of the murder of Blanca by the podcast highlighted the main problem of exposure through media without consent.

A parallel subplot in The Rookie season 7, episode 14

A running story within the episode revolves around the abduction of a pregnant woman named Aria. Following her sister Taylor's reporting her missing, Officers Celina Juarez and Lucy Chen track her down and learned that she was being kept by a woman named Greta. She seeks to adopt the new baby as her own.

The police successfully rescued both mother and child. The subplot reflected Celina's traumatic childhood, evoking the emotional and procedural work involved in responding to sensitive situations. The dual storylines added depth to the episode's explorations of justice, victim safety, and personal recovery.

Showrunner Alexi Hawley's perspective

Alexi Hawley (Image via Getty)

In his interview with Screen Rant, showrunner Alexi Hawley described how the show approached developing the story through a true crime podcast. According to him, the story grew out of broader cultural discourses.

"It really started with conversations about the true crime podcast as a phenomenon [in general], and then obviously it felt like Celina’s story is the freshest, and the one that felt right for it," he told.

He noted that the team considered how true crime content can contribute positively by bringing attention to unsolved cases. However, it can also be perceived as exploitative.

"There've been a few articles out there about the true crime phenomenon, and they have conventions and everything, and in some way it can bring fresh light to stories. Obviously Serial is one of the early ones that did it, but then [there’s the question of] how much of it feels exploitative versus helpful, and all that kind of stuff, he added."

Hawley emphasized that the narrative focused on Celina's emotional journey rather than simply closing a case.

Fans can watch new episodes of The Rookie every Tuesday on ABC at 10 pm ET. The episodes can be streamed on Hulu the following day.

