"I think it's just a really powerful, strong episode" — Shawn Ashmore gives exciting update about an upcoming story and The Rookie season 7 finale

The Rookie season 7 explores its LAPD officers' continuing their careers and personal difficulties in detailed ways. Shawn Ashmore, who plays Wesley Evers in the series, recently shared an update about an upcoming plot and the season 7 finale.

Ad

In an interview with Screen Rant published on April 2, 2025, Ashmore revealed important details about an upcoming story in season 7.

"I think it's just a really powerful, strong episode."

Throughout the show, Wesley has dealt with many professional and personal legal challenges as an expert lawyer. His storyline consistently intertwines intense courtroom drama with the ups and downs of his marriage to Detective Angela Lopez.

Demons from hell invading our world? Check out Netflix's new show HERE.

Shawn Ashmore's perspective on an upcoming story and The Rookie season 7 finale

Shawn Ashmore (Image via Getty)

In the interview, Shawn Ashmore also highlighted his moments with a recurring actor while avoiding story reveals. Without naming the character, he noted:

Ad

Trending

"I got to do some great work with one of our recurring castmates who's very, very strong, but I don't want to give it away."

Ashmore also emphasized the importance of the final scene, explaining that it will be greatly striking. He also mentioned the "exciting" ending but did not explain the specific details of the episode's conclusion. He was happy about filming the last scenes of season 7.

Ad

"I remember shooting that last scene being like, 'Oh yeah, this is going to be a good one.' There's a lot to look forward to," he added.

Wesley Evers' character arc in The Rookie season 7

Ad

After returning to his previous position in The Rookie season 7, Wesley resumes working as an Assistant District Attorney. The transition marks his return to prosecutorial work after LAPD service, addressing legal issues linked to current police investigations.

Wesley's relationship with his wife, Detective Angela Lopez, faces new strains when his ex-fiancee, Monica Stevens, reappears. When Monica returns to his life, she creates professional battles at work. His professional role demands that he handle ethical issues while facing work-related hurdles.

Ad

After Detective Graham joins the Mid-Wilshire Division, Wesley faces another challenge. Angela's professional relationship with Graham makes Wesley feel insecure.

In season 7, Wesley leads major investigations. In episode 12, April Fools, the show puts Wesley under intense pressure to prepare a murder case for court within a 24-hour deadline of only 24 hours. The knowledge he has gained from his law career helps him solve the problems created by these events.

What to expect in The Rookie season 7 finale?

The show creators continue to stay quiet about the plot, yet their remarks hint that viewers will witness an intense resolution. Alexi Hawley uses the word "epic" as his label for the season finale in a Bluesky post on March 25, 2025.

Ad

"And that's a wrap on Season 7! Final mix last night of our epic finale. You've got a ways to go before you see it, but strap in because the ride over the next 10 episodes turns the fun-tensity up to 11," Hawley wrote.

Expand Post

Ad

According to an article published on Collider on April 3, 2025, The Rookie season 7 finale will bring different storylines to their conclusion. The upcoming episode will focus on the significant influence that returning characters Jason Wyler and Monica Stevens have on their respective storylines.

The series will feature tougher situations that test Nolan's friendship with Bailey and create problems for Wesley and Angela. As John Nolan moves ahead at the LAPD, he deals with both his job duties and his personal life.

Ad

The Rookie season 7 finale will air on May 13, 2025, on ABC at 9 pm ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Muhammad Zain Ul Abedin Muhammad Zain-Ul-Abedin is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. A graduate with a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) degree, he began his journey as a content writer during his undergraduate years.



With certified training in Content Marketing and Advertising from the government platform e-Rozgaar, he worked at Celeb Tattler for over one year, and at Sports World News for another year before transitioning to his current role. As a skilled writer covering the entertainment industry, he prioritizes thorough research backed by verifiable sources, and upholds ethical journalism. He enjoys how entertainment reporting blends culture, creativity, and community, fostering a transcontinental synthesis of diverse voices.



When not working, he enjoys researching on a wide range of topics, seeking to refine his skills and expand his epistemic base. He also likes to spend time tending to animals, and play a range of games, which serve a dual purpose of offering a fun escape and sharpening his strategic thinking and problem-solving skills. His favorite celebrity is Tom Cruise, whom he admires for his dedication to performing his own stunts, alongside his adaptability and compelling screen presence. Know More