"Miles is always studying Tim"- The Rookie star explains how Miles looks up to Tim

The Rookie is an ABC police procedural series that tracks John Nolan, the LAPD's oldest rookie, and investigates issues that trouble new officers. In season 7, episode 13, LAPD candidate Miles Penn is offered a job in private security by his former university football teammate.

This would address his problems with living conditions and revive his NFL football past, offering a stern career crossroads. Rather than accept the offer, Miles approaches his training officer, Tim Bradford, whose reaction informs his choice.

Bradford's acknowledgment of Miles' promise reaffirms his dedication to policing and staying with the LAPD. Discussing their on-screen relationship with Screen Rant on April 11, 2025, actor Deric Augustine, who plays Miles, clarified,

"Those little things Miles has learned and gravitated to—it's in his essence now. Miles is always studying Tim, even though Tim is probably unaware of it."

Miles Penn turns from football star to dedicated rookie

Miles Penn first appears in season 7 of The Rookie as a recruit in the LAPD's Mid-Wilshire Division. Miles was previously a football player whose playing career was cut short by injury. He worked with the Sugar Land Police Department in Texas for two years before being transferred to Los Angeles.

When Miles arrives in LA, he faces financial struggles, including periods of homelessness. These issues hamper his performance and result in early friction with his training officer, Tim Bradford. Despite all this, he stays in the program. Looking back at this transition, Augustine commented,

"I think Miles has learned the majority of how to be a cop from Tim. In my acting, a lot of my substitution is for him to be my mentor, to be my big brother, and to learn from him"

Tim Bradford's evolution from hardened officer to reluctant big brother

Tim Bradford is first presented in The Rookie as a strict training officer with the LAPD's Mid-Wilshire Division. He is known for his by-the-book method and high expectations of recruits. He was previously depicted as dismissing rookies who could not meet his standards and usually did not engage with their emotions.

Bradford's training process changes with Lucy Chen, his first serious trainee featured on the show. Their partnership begins his gradual openness to emotional connection and mentorship. That growth continues with Miles, who challenges Bradford in new ways. Augustine described this evolution and said,

"I think he's learning how to be a big bro to Miles—not just to Miles, but to any other trainee he's getting. I think he's learning that patience, how to be a big brother, a mentor to his trainees, and also friendship on a level as brothers."

Tim earns a brotherly relationship with Miles in The Rookie

Deric Augustine called Tim Bradford "the big brother Miles always desired." He adds that Miles tracks Tim's every move, emulating his policing style and taking cues from his advice on and off duty.

Augustine also points out that Tim is learning from Miles, specifically patience and becoming a better, emotionally intelligent mentor. He distinguishes between Tim's "big brother" function and Richard's "father figure" presence, stressing that that brotherly relationship is one Miles may have long desired.

The evolving dynamic between Tim and Miles in The Rookie

In season 7, episode 13 of The Rookie, Miles Penn is approached by his old college teammate AJ Knox with an offer to be his personal security chief. The job offered financial security and relocation to the comfortable confines of professional sports, giving Miles an escape from his troubled present.

Miles conferred with Tim Bradford regarding the offer. Tim reacted by confirming that Miles is a "good cop." This acknowledgment is a turning point between them, allowing Miles to understand his place in law enforcement better.

Inspired by Tim's words and confidence, Miles decided to turn down that offer and stay with the LAPD, cementing his commitment to his present work and duties. Looking ahead, Augustine said,

"I think if this goes on to season 18, I think you're going to see a mini Tim in Miles."

Fans can watch new episodes of The Rookie every Tuesday on ABC at 10 pm ET. The episodes can be streamed on Hulu the following day.

