"I miss the season one vibes"- Fans want The Rookie to depict more realistic police work in newer seasons 

The Rookie is a police procedural drama series that debuted on ABC in October 2018. Nathan Fillion plays the role of John Nolan, a character who becomes the LAPD's oldest rookie when he joins the police department. The series is inspired by the true story of LAPD cop William Norcross, who became a cop in his 40s and serves as the show's credited executive producer.

Season 7 premiered on January 7, 2025. In April 2025, ABC confirmed its renewal for season 8. However, no release date has been confirmed yet.

The series built its storyline over seven seasons. Initial seasons focused on training procedures and routine patrol assignments. The current seasons, however, have incorporated storylines in undercover operations, criminal enterprises, and multi-agency operations.

Recently, Reddit users reviewed changes in the show's content. A thread on Reddit named "What happened to the normal police work?" started on April 13, opening the discussion with the line:

"I feel like there cant be one single traffic stop without somebody blowing up and getting a grenade thrown in there window. Does anyone else miss season 1 style where they did realistic policework at least a little bit?"

A fan commented,

"Yea I miss the season one vibes"

Fan reaction to The Rookie (Image via Reddit)

Another fan expressed a preference for the show to have smaller, more realistic plots.

Fan reaction to The Rookie (Image via Reddit)

This comment mentioned that current seasons of the series devote less time to actual policing. Instead, it is now focusing more on dramatized storylines, indicating that the show has abandoned its original procedural feel.

Fan reaction to The Rookie (Image via Reddit)

One mentioned the lack of patrol calls and reports. Others mentioned faulted the show for no longer being reality-based due to its concentration on unrealistic and dramatized situations.

Fans reaction to The Rookie (Image via Reddit)

Meanwhile, more comments read,

Fan reaction to The Rookie (Image via Reddit)

Fans' Reaction to The Rookie (Image via Reddit)

Evolution of storylines in The Rookie

In season 1 of the series, officers' challenges were exemplified, and the dynamic of training, patrol work, and the learning curve were emphasized in the LAPD. Episodes showed the field training officers in charge of the recruits, stressing procedures and operating rules.

In the episode Crash Course, the training officer lectures Officer Nolan on the dangers of high-speed pursuit and the need to stick to protocol. The program added more extensive storylines and increased operational risks during subsequent series seasons.

In season 2, Officer Nolan collaborated with Detective Armstrong in investigating a murder case. Officer Bradford studied for the sergeant's test in consultation with Officer Chen while Officer West looked for new accommodations.

Season 3 saw Nolan at the end of his training period and being redeployed, along with Officer Nyla Harper, to a community policing center due to previous discipline problems.

In season 4, Nolan was dispatched to a border town for a one-week solo mission. Meanwhile, Bradford and Chen went undercover as part of a suspected narcotics trafficking operation.

In season 5, Nolan dealt with a repeat offender, Rosalind Dyer. Bradford and Chen collaborated in a joint undercover operation with Detective Lopez and the Las Vegas police department. In season 6, Officer Thorsen returned to work after being beaten up and was assigned a murder that might have a link to a repeat offender.

In season 7, Nolan recovers from a gunshot wound and helps track down two fugitives. Two recruits were added, and an unknown vigilante known as The Watcher appeared in several episodes.

Fans can watch new episodes of The Rookie every Tuesday on ABC at 10 pm ET. The episodes can be streamed on Hulu the following day.

