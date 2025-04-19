"She didn't even realize how deep it went"- The Rookie showrunner opens up on Malvado's shocking death in season 7 episode 14 

In episode 14 of The Rookie season 7, titled Mad About Murder, the LAPD uncovers a murder-for-hire scheme facilitated through the dark web. Central to the episode is the death of Malvado, a reemerging threat tied to Bailey’s history.

As tensions rise during the investigation, Angela Lopez fatally shoots Malvado, bringing closure to an unresolved storyline. Speaking to Collider on April 17, 2025, showrunner Alexi Hawley explained that the episode was primarily about Bailey’s trauma. He said:

"I do think that this really was a storyline that was about the trauma of her abuse, that she didn’t even realize how deep it went, until Malvado presented himself, until Jason was basically out there trying to kill her."

This highlights how past abuse continues to influence Bailey's emotional reaction in the present.

Showrunners' perspective on Malvado's death

Alexi Hawley is the creator and showrunner of ABC's The Rookie. - Source: Getty

Alexi Hawley underscored that Malvado's return to the island and demise this week had much to do with Bailey's inner turmoil. Instead of highlighting the character doing things, Hawley explained that the intention was to delve into what Malvado meant to Bailey.

"What was most interesting to me about that storyline really was Bailey’s trauma and sort of what it sort of drove her to do," he noted.

Bailey reached out to Malvado, a professional hitman, during an unstable relationship with her abusive ex-husband Jason Wyler. Although she didn't actively order an assassination, her message left it potentially open.

"Technically, she didn't give up anything. She sort of flirted a little bit, so to speak, with this communication with Malvado. But ultimately he ended up tracking Jason down on his own, for the most part," he added.

Hawley went on to clarify that Malvado's return helped to resurface Bailey's pent-up trauma, and his demise was the turning point that changed her own story.

Malvado's return and last moments in The Rookie

Malvado, previously established as a contract killer in Bailey's history, returns as an active threat in season 7, episode 14 of The Rookie. Initially reached out by Bailey for protection from the threat posed by Jason Wyler, Malvado's presence long lingered as an overhanging part of her past.

As the LAPD searched for the criminal organization responsible for the contract murders, Malvado was tracked. Officers John Nolan and Tim Bradford physically engaged him during a field operation.

Detective Angela Lopez, who was present on site, was the one who fired the fatal shot. The incident brought the immediate threat to an end and wrapped up one of the storylines connected to Bailey's past choices and the background with Jason Wyler.

Bailey's trauma and emotional journey in The Rookie

In The Rookie, season 7, episode 14, Malvado's reappearance compelled Bailey Nune to face a chapter of her history that she'd attempted to put so far behind her. His participation in the happenings surrounding her former spouse awakens old wounds and has the potential to bring her past actions into the limelight.

With Malvado's demise, that chapter is closed. The external threat is eliminated, leaving Bailey free to move on. The conclusion could affect her relationship with Nolan and create future events in the season.

Fans can watch new episodes of The Rookie every Tuesday on ABC at 10 pm ET. The episodes can be streamed on Hulu the following day.

