The Rookie season 7 finale did not feel like a finale at all, here’s why 

ABC's police drama, The Rookie season 7, closed out its season on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. Titled The Good, the Bad, and the Oscar, the finale episode's synopsis promised suspense, action-packed moments, and character and relationship developments.

However, when the finale came, it was more or less anticlimactic and underwhelming instead of an explosive ending and teaser for the upcoming season 8. Oscar Hutchinson's return may have been teased as the high point in the finale, but his storyline failed to hit the mark this time.

While the finale featured some highlights and it did end with cliffhangers to tease what's coming in the next season, it still lacked the suspense and thrill to put audiences on the edge of their seats. The same underwhelming sentiments go for other subplots in the episode, including Monica's return and Lucy and Tim's reunion.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the author's opinions. It also contains major spoilers for The Rookie season 7 finale. Reader's discretion is advised.

The Rookie season 7 finale fails to raise the stakes for several reasons

Following The Rookie season 7's ups and downs, the finale failed to deliver something explosive and epic to culminate the season. The episode contained a convoluted plot that felt more dull than exciting, like bringing key characters back but not thoroughly exploring their stories.

Moreover, while the storylines are slightly different, the end feels like another copy of The Rookie season 6 cliffhangers that didn't make a lot of sense for this season. Essentially, The Rookie season 7 finale missed giving the high stakes of what a season closer should bring.

Irrelevant storylines

Episodic storylines have been a signature of shows like The Rookie, but their addition in the season 7 finale ate away at the time the show could have used to explore the not-so-new characters it brought back. Moreover, the "case of the week"—a woman catfishing her husband—was somewhat irrelevant, as it didn't add anything worthwhile to what the finale was trying to achieve.

Another subplot that didn't quite leave an impression was the Eastern Front gang targeting Miles Penn. It brought several action-packed scenes and was highly entertaining, but it could also have been another regular episode. The case was solved by the end of the finale and became just another "case of the week" storyline that will likely be forgotten by the time the next season starts.

The double villain return feels forced

The Rookie season 7 finale brought two of the show's big villains: Oscar and Monica. However, their return didn't leave much of an excitement for what's to come in season 8.

For one, Monica's return in episode 18 was underwhelming. She was left out of the storyline most of season 7—no hints on what she's been up to and no build-up for her episode 18 cameo. The ending, however, teased that there's more to explore about her story in the next season, like why she's now a free woman.

But her very little screen time in the finale felt like the show only haphazardly added her to the episode's storyline so they could have a teaser for season 8. If season 7 dropped a few teasers about her whereabouts or brought her back a little earlier, it would have been an entirely different scenario. In the end, Monica leaves too much of a cliffhanger.

As for Oscar, he's another case of "just brought back for a cliffhanger" like Monica. He's been missing throughout season 7, only to be brought back in the finale. It turns out that John Nolan has been keeping up with his case, which didn't come up until the finale. And like the end of season 6, Oscar escaped again by the end of The Rookie season 7 finale.

Now, it feels like Oscar's escape has been happening for a millionth time, delaying any closure the show needs where his character is concerned, for probably another season.

Feels like season 6 finale all over again, but more anticlimactic for Chenford

Tim Bradford and Lucy Chen's reunion has been highly anticipated after the breakup last season. The Rookie season 6 finale ended with them still broken up, and while fans would have loved their reunion then, it was an understandable choice to keep them apart by the end of last season. In The Rookie season 7, not so much.

In season 6, there was a legitimate reason why they weren't together, as Tim still had a lot of personal issues he needed to work through. The Rookie season 7 finale could have been their grand reunion, but it ended in a lackluster scene. While it kept Chenford fans anticipating season 8, it's anticlimactic at best for a season finale.

They did have some sweet moments, but Tim's heartfelt and raw confession about wanting to take the next step with Lucy and asking her to move in with him fell on deaf ears. What could have been a swoon-worthy season closer ended in frustration because Lucy was fast asleep throughout the whole spiel. The Rookie season 7 ended without any real progress in their romance.

Watch the complete installment of The Rookie season 7, as well as all previous seasons, on Hulu.

