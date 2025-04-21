The Rookie confirms key character's return in season 8: Here's all you need to know

ABC's police drama The Rookie is coming back for season 8, and with the renewal comes great news for long-time viewers. As TV Line recently reported, not only is the show embarking on its next chapter, but a fan favorite is also coming back, along with the offbeat charm that viewers have grown to love.

Ad

On top of that, showrunner Alexi Hawley has shared an encouraging update regarding the return of the main cast, putting any concerns about contract disputes to rest.

This news arrives in the context of a wider batch of renewals by ABC, which also picked up new seasons for flagship series such as Grey's Anatomy, 9-1-1, Will Trent, and Shifting Gears. While the network keeps investing in its high-performing content, The Rookie is particularly remarkable for how well it manages to keep viewers invested with its gripping character stories, action-filmed episodes, and great cast chemistry.

Ad

Trending

The Rookie: Cast contracts are secure

Ad

Perhaps even more reassuring to fans than Randy’s return is Hawley’s confirmation that cast contract negotiations are proceeding smoothly. In the same TVLine report, Hawley was asked if upcoming contracts could potentially impact the show's ongoing narratives. His response?

“We’re all good here.”

This simple declaration is a welcome relief in today's television environment, in which numerous long-time programs are experiencing cast overhauls by virtue of creative shifts or cost-cutting measures.

Ad

Main Cast set to return in The Rookie

The Rookie has a big and capable ensemble cast, including:

Nathan Fillion as John Nolan

Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen

Eric Winter as Tim Bradford

Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper

Richard T. Jones

Alyssa Diaz

Jenna Dewan

Lisseth Chavez

Shawn Ashmore

According to Hawley's statements, all of them are expected to return in season 8. This cast consistency is necessary for a show that lives and breathes on character development and long-term emotional storytelling.

Ad

Skip Tracer Randy returns in The Rookie

According to TV Line, Flula Borg will once again play the quirky and comedic Skip Tracer Randy in The Rookie season 7, episode 17. Borg originally joined the character in season 4 and has appeared a total of five times since then, through season 6.

With his bounty-hunting escapades and quirky personality, Randy became an instant fan favorite, providing a much-needed injection of humor between the show's more serious and emotional storylines.

Ad

In an interview with TV Line, showrunner Alexi Hawley teased Randy’s upcoming appearance as part of a “Really fun storyline,” which will likely deliver the kind of entertaining twist that only this character can bring. Randy also shares a strong on-screen dynamic with Nathan Fillion’s John Nolan, made even more memorable by their previous collaboration in The Su*cide Squad.

What does it mean for the show's future?

Ad

The return of Skip Tracer Randy and the assurance of cast stability indicate that the show is going into its eighth season on strong creative ground. ABC's commitment to preserving its core cast speaks to a greater network approach of prioritizing continuity, audience attachment, and consistent storytelling.

With season 7 approaching its summer break and season 8 just around the bend, The Rookie is still one of ABC's most consistent dramas. Flula Borg returning as Randy guarantees further humor and surprise, with the main cast sticking around for all their emotional and narrative capital to remain strong.

Ad

Catch the latest episodes of the show streaming on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankur Pandey Ankur Pandey covers all things pop culture and entertainment at Sportskeeda. He holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication from St. Xavier's College in Mumbai, which has equipped him with exceptional storytelling, and communication skills. With over a year of experience as a news anchor & producer at ITV Network, Ankur has interviewed notable Indian celebrities including, Anu Malik and Shalin Bhanot. His insightful coverage of environmental issues also earned him further recognition.



His fascination with media trends and their profound impact on society ignited his passion for working in the dynamic entertainment industry while ensuring ethical reporting through thorough research. On a personal level, Ankur admires the versatility and environmental advocacy of Leonardo DiCaprio, and would choose to experience The Lord of the Rings trilogy for its monumental cinematic journey.



In his free time, Ankur enjoys reading to gain new perspectives and traveling to immerse himself in diverse cultures, all while keeping an active lifestyle. Know More

The stars of Apple TV+'s new original series on how to save the planet HERE