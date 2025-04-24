The Rookie has a new series regular: Here's all you need to know

The Rookie is an American police procedural drama television series on ABC that began on October 16, 2018. The series features John Nolan, portrayed by Nathan Fillion, who becomes the oldest rookie at the Los Angeles Police Department.

Tru Valentino played Officer Aaron Thorsen, who left the series after season 6. He left due to the decision by the producers, with his character eliminated off-screen during a transition from one season to the next.

Deric Augustine was first introduced in season 7 as Miles Penn. He has appeared as a recurring character in several episodes and has officially been raised to series regular for season 8.

Deric Augustine's journey to a series regular

Deric Augustine is an actor from New Orleans, Louisiana. He started in theater before moving to several television series. He has acted in The Vampire Diaries as a fraternity member and in Criminal Minds as Ray Murphy. He has also had roles in Queen Sugar, Saints & Sinners, Godfather of Harlem, All American, and Shameless.

Augustine appeared in The Rookie's season 7 in 2025 as Miles Penn, a Texas police officer transferred from the Sugar Land Police Department. In the series, Penn is addressed as a rookie by the Los Angeles Police Department and assigned to the Mid-Wilshire Division under the watch of training officer Tim Bradford.

On April 22, 2025, Augustine became a series regular for season 8 of The Rookie. Deadline first reported the promotion, which was later confirmed by other sources, such as Bleeding Cool.

Character Analysis of Miles Penn in The Rookie

After relocating to the Los Angeles Police Department, Penn faces financial struggles and spends his nights in his car. This is discovered when Bradford becomes conscious and tells him to get a proper residence. Penn then shifts to an RV belonging to Officer Quigley Smitty. Throughout season 7, he is getting accustomed to the protocols and policies of the LAPD.

He trains with rookie partners Seth Ridley and Celina Juarez. He has training experiences with Ridley, with procedural assistance provided by Juarez, who is a few months ahead in joining the department. He has a changing working relationship with Bradford, progressing from early conflict to productive cooperation on patrol duty.

Field assignments and tactical involvement of Miles Penn

Officer Miles Penn's initial patrol duties in The Rookie season 7 include routine procedures like stopping cars and pursuing suspects. Penn exits the patrol car without authorization in one chase, and coordination protocols with his training officer are reviewed.

Penn is also involved in high-risk field operations. In season 7, episode 1, The Shot, he follows a suspect on foot, which results in a crash. A post-incident review notes how he handled this. In episode 13, Three Billboards, Penn is part of a multi-unit response to a suspected nuclear device threat, where officers collaborate to defuse the situation.

He works with rookies Seth Ridley and Celina Juarez on various occasions. The operations involve collaborative responses to calls for service and coordinated activities while conducting patrols.

In episode 14, Mad About Murder, Penn interacts with other officers in different environments during department assignments. His activities eventually depict procedural adjustment and growing familiarity with departmental procedures.

Impact of Miles Penn's promotion on the series

Deric Augustine's elevation to series regular as Miles Penn in season 8 of The Rookie should increase his role in the ensemble on this series. Penn has built working relations with training officer Tim Bradford and rookie Seth Ridley over season 7, leading him into ongoing interaction with series regulars.

Season 7 added plot lines about Penn's financial struggles, housing instability, and choice to continue with the LAPD despite an offered private security job. These aspects give way to further plot lines in season 8 that can detail his role development and participation in new cases.

Fans can catch new episodes of The Rookie season 7 on ABC every Tuesday at 10 pm ET. Viewers can also stream these episodes on Hulu the following day.

