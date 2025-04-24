The Rookie showrunner confirms the end of this one long-standing arc

American police procedural television series The Rookie premiered on ABC on October 16, 2018. It features Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, a 40-year-old police officer who is the oldest rookie in the Los Angeles Police Department.

The series is adapted from the true-life story of William Norcross, an actual police officer hired in his mid-40s by the Los Angeles Police Department.

The series includes recurring plot arcs with main characters. One such plot follows John Nolan and Bailey Nunez's efforts to have a family. The couple went through several seasons with the development of their relationship, including getting married and then exploring IVF and adoption as an option.

In season 7, episode 13, they were told that they could not adopt because it is unsafe in their line of work. In an interview with Screen Rant published on April 22, 2025, Showrunner Alexi Hawley confirmed that Nolan and Bailey's adoption storyline has officially ended.

"I think it has. I think that's a road, sadly, with a lot of low points for them. But I think that's also a reality for lots of people. The part, [especially], where they couldn't have a kid biologically was very recognizable," he noted.

The journey of Nolan and Bailey in The Rookie

Bailey Nune is first introduced in The Rookie season 3, episode 14, Threshold. Their first encounter is when she knocks on John's doorstep after being locked out of a neighbor's house. Later in the same episode, Bailey appears with Nolan at Angela Lopez and Wesley Evers' wedding.

Bailey and Nolan started a formal romantic relationship in season 4. A pivotal point was when Nolan found out that Jason Wyler, Bailey's estranged husband, had a documented history of domestic abuse. Jason later reappeared, and this led to action by the police. He got arrested and was sent to jail. Throughout this, Nolan and Bailey continued serving in emergency services and police departments.

Nolan and Bailey married in The Rookie's 100th episode, The Hammer. The two then started considering having a family. Over seasons 6 and 7, the narrative focused on IVF and adoption as possible options.

The adoption journey in seasons 6 and 7 of The Rookie

In season 6, Bailey Nune decided not to continue with in vitro fertilization (IVF) to have a family with John Nolan. The series alludes to this decision without showing actual procedures or detailing reasons within the show. The characters then began the official process of adoption.

The Rookie season 7 episode 13, Three Billboards, featured the social worker meeting with Nolan and Bailey as part of the adoptive parent evaluation. During the assessment, the social worker provided feedback on their application and raised concerns due to their occupations. Nolan is a police officer with the Los Angeles Police Department, and Bailey is a firefighter.

Both professions are frequently exposed to dangerous situations. Their adoption application was disapproved. The reason was the risk involved in their line of work, which could impact an adopting family's long-term stability and security.

The showrunner's perspective

Alexi Hawley, The Rookie's showrunner (Image via Getty)

In the same interview with Screen Rant, The Rookie's showrunner Alexi Hawley confirmed that John Nolan's adoption storyline has concluded. Hawley explained his rationale behind closing out this storyline by citing the daily work environments of these characters. He noted:

"I do think that, at the end of the day, just the sheer volume of near-death experiences that they both have on the daily… obviously, first responders can adopt, so we're not saying that, but [it’s] the reality of their unique situation."

He added:

"But I think they've come through it and, for now at least, have made their peace with [the fact] that it’s just the two of them," he noted.

New episodes of The Rookie season 7 air every Tuesday on ABC at 10 pm ET. Viewers can also stream these episodes on Hulu the following day.

