Stick season 1 episode 5: Release date & time, where to watch, and more

Stick season 1 episode 5 is set to release on June 18, 2025, and fans are eagerly awaiting the latest developments in the sports drama series. The episode, titled The Birdie Machine, explores the deepening dynamics between Pryce Cahill and Santiago "Santi" Wheeler.

The episode will be available exclusively on Apple TV+ at midnight PT, with different release times across the USA, depending on the time zone.

Stick is a sports comedy that follows former pro-golfer Pryce Cahill, who becomes the coach of a talented young golfer, Santi. As Santi's golf course performance improves, so do the personal challenges he and Pryce must negotiate. The show uses humor, rivalry, and sad events to show a mix of sports drama and personal growth.

In this episode, Santi faces increasing pressure as he enters a crucial qualifier, with Pryce using unconventional coaching methods to guide him. There are more problems between the characters and personal problems come to the surface, making for an emotionally charged episode.

Everything to know about Stick season 1 episode 5

Stick season 1 episode 5 is scheduled for release on June 18, 2025. The episode will drop at 12:00 am PT on Apple TV+. Here are the release times for different USA regions:

Time Zone Date Time Pacific Time (PT) June 18, 2025 12:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) June 18, 2025 3:00 AM Central Standard Time (CST) June 18, 2025 2:00 AM Mountain Standard Time (MST) June 18, 2025 1:00 AM

The episode will be available to stream on Apple TV+. All previous episodes are also streaming on the platform, with new episodes releasing every Wednesday.

A quick recap of Stick season 1 episode 4

A still from Stick season 1 (Image via Apple TV+)

Pryce and Santi's emotional complexity is further explored in episode 4. Pryce's attempts at reconciliation are hampered by Santi's growing disengagement and disobedience. The psychological effects on both characters are explored in this episode as Pryce struggles with the fallout from his mentoring style.

As Zero's hold on Santi grows stronger, Pryce takes a risky and desperate step to win her back by offering her money and his Ryder Cup ring. At the end of the episode, Pryce's unusual behavior sets the stage for big changes in their relationship, which is a turning point.

Read More: Stick season 1 episode 4 ending explained: Does Zero hold the key to Santi's success?

What to expect in Stick season 1 episode 5

In Stick season 1 episode 5, titled The Birdie Machine, Santi steps into the qualifier with a new caddy at his side. Pryce, played by Owen Wilson, is set to deploy some unconventional coaching methods to help Santi stay focused and overcome his growing doubts.

Meanwhile, Mitts (Marc Maron) offers hard truths, adding to the tension. This episode focuses on both the emotional and competitive aspects of Santi's journey as a young golfer.

What fans can expect from episode 5 is more of Santi's passionate and emotional journey as he deals with more stress in his personal life and golf career.

As Santi and his coach, Pryce, negotiate the complexity of trust and mentoring, the episode will probe the relationship between them. Viewers can expect more character-driven stories and high stakes both on and off the golf course.

Production, direction, and cast

Stick was created by Jason Keller. The show features Owen Wilson as Pryce Cahill, a former pro-golfer turned mentor. Peter Dager portrays Santiago "Santi" Wheeler, the young prodigy with great potential but many personal challenges.

Marc Maron plays Mitts, Pryce’s gruff but loyal friend and former caddy. Other notable cast members include Mariana Treviño as Elena (Santi’s mother), Lilli Kay as Zero, and Judy Greer as Pryce’s ex-wife, Amber-Linn. Professional golfers like Max Homa and Collin Morikawa also make appearances.

Every released episode of Stick season 1 is now available to stream on Apple TV+.

