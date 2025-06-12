Stick season 1 episode 4 ending explained: Does Zero hold the key to Santi's success?

Stick season 1 episode 4, titled Zero Sum Game, premiered on Apple TV+ with an episode that showed a dramatic shift in the dynamic between Pryce Cahill (Owen Wilson) and his talented young golfer, Santi. While earlier episodes focused more on the humor and lighthearted moments, episode 4 brought a deeper exploration of the strained relationship between the two.

The episode showcases Pryce's attempts to repair the trust with Santi, who has grown increasingly distant and rebellious. As tensions rise, Pryce faces an unexpected partnership that may change everything.

In the series, Pryce, a former golf star turned coach, takes on the challenging task of mentoring Santi, a prodigious talent. Pryce battles not only with Santi's growing disobedience but also with his own personal demons as the program runs on, particularly as Santi starts to doubt his mentoring.

Particularly episode 4 emphasises the psychological and emotional toll the relationship takes on both of the characters. The episode turns its attention to the more profound, personal side of their mentoring while the stakes of golf events loom.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from episode 4 of Stick season 1. Reader's discretion is advised.

The ending of Stick season 1 episode 4 leaves viewers with a bold twist. Yes, Zero holds the key to Santi's success in Stick season 1 episode 4. Pryce realizes that Santi listens to Zero more than anyone else, and this influences his decision to make a deal with her.

By offering Zero money and his cherished Ryder Cup ring as collateral, Pryce hopes to use her influence over Santi to keep him focused on his golf career and help him overcome the emotional barriers that have been hindering their relationship. Pryce takes a desperate step to reach Santi by cutting a deal with Zero, offering money and his cherished ring.

Pryce's bold move in Stick season 1 episode 4

Pryce's bold move in Stick season 1 episode 4: A still from Stick season 1 (Image via Apple TV+)

The ending of Stick season 1 episode 4 revolves around a bold and somewhat desperate deal that Pryce makes with Zero, the enigmatic young woman who has a considerable influence over Santi. After a series of failed attempts to connect with Santi, including breakfast offerings and heartfelt apologies, Pryce comes to the realization that Zero might be the key to reaching his prodigious pupil.

In a strategic move, Pryce offers Zero $10,000, plus $100 for every caddying session, in exchange for her helping to keep Santi focused during their golfing tour. As a gesture of good faith, Pryce even puts up his 1999 Ryder Cup Team Ring, a valuable token from his past, as collateral.

Zero first objects but finally agrees, seeing the possibility for personal benefit. For Pryce, this contract represents a turning point since it shows just how far he is ready to go to save his career and Santi's future.

Pryce seems to be playing a calculated, smarter game for the first time. Though the relationship between Santi and Zero may be complex, Pryce hopes that this new alliance will help Santi return to the road of success.

The significance of this deal, however, isn’t just financial. It highlights Pryce's vulnerability and his willingness to use unconventional methods to mend a broken relationship. By this point in the episode, it is clear that the traditional routes of mentorship and fatherly advice have failed, and Pryce is left with no choice but to rely on an outsider to help bridge the gap.

The strained relationship between Pryce and Santi

The strained relationship between Pryce and Santi: A still from Stick season 1 (Image via Apple TV+)

At the core of Stick season 1 episode 4 is the tumultuous relationship between Pryce and his young mentee, Santi. After Santi's rebellious outburst at the Sparkling Meadows Championship, the connection between the two has been hanging by a thread.

Santi, feeling misunderstood and controlled by Pryce, distances himself, spending time with Zero and avoiding his mentor's attempts at reconciliation. This dynamic is explored throughout the episode, with Pryce trying various methods to regain Santi's trust.

One of the key moments that highlights the tension is when Pryce brings breakfast to Santi's door, trying to break the ice. Santi, however, rejects his gesture and refuses to open up. His actions convey a clear message: he’s not ready to forgive or let his guard down.

A still from Stick season 1 (Image via Apple TV+)

This emotional distance from Santi grows even more apparent when he chooses to go to a quarry with Zero and her friends instead of attending a practice session with Pryce. As Pryce desperately follows Santi, it becomes clear that he is not only fighting for Santi's trust but for his own redemption as a mentor and coach.

Pryce finds himself consistently turned away by Santi despite his best efforts, including sincere talks and life lessons taught. Not only for their professional relationship but also for Pryce's own mental and emotional state, this widening gulf between them presents a great difficulty.

The extent of the emotional barrier Santi has created reveals the distance Pryce has to travel to reconstruct what has been damaged. It is clear as the episode goes on that their relationship is on a breaking point; Pryce has to be bold if he is to keep guiding Santi's future.

Zero's influence on Santi

Zero's influence on Santi: A still from Stick season 1 (Image via Apple TV+)

Zero plays a crucial role in the unfolding drama of Stick season 1 episode 4. As Santi's friend and confidante, Zero holds significant sway over him, more so than Pryce realizes at first.

Her anti-authority, anti-capitalist views are in direct contrast to the disciplined, professional demeanor that Pryce tries to instill in Santi. Throughout the episode, Zero challenges Pryce's authority, often mocking his attempts to mentor Santi, which creates further rifts between the coach and his pupil.

Pryce’s realization that Zero is the key to unlocking Santi's potential comes as a surprising twist. After Santi refuses to eat steak because Zero disapproves of industrial agriculture, it becomes clear that Zero has a greater influence on Santi than anyone else.

This drives Pryce to move to ally Zero with money and even his valuable Ryder Cup ring on offer. Pryce's increasing awareness that conventional coaching techniques might not be sufficient to reach a young athlete like Santi, who is more influenced by the opinions of his peers than by the advice of an older, more experienced mentor, is highlighted by this desperate act.

Zero’s involvement is both a blessing and a curse for Pryce. While she might help Santi focus on his game, her presence complicates the already fragile dynamic between coach and player. By episode 4, Zero’s influence is undeniable, and her role in the story promises to play a pivotal part in the series' development.

Pryce's past

Pryce's past: A still from Stick season 1 (Image via Apple TV+)

A crucial part of episode 4 lies in the revelation of Pryce’s past and how it shapes his motivations. Mitts tells Elena the sad death of Pryce's son Jett from cancer at a young age during a chat.

Pryce has suffered greatly from this personal tragedy, which has affected his attitude to life and his contacts with Santi. The disclosure gives Pryce's character more complexity since it shows that a great sense of guilt and loss drives his ambition to succeed and mentor Santi.

The reference to his son also clarifies why Pryce is so driven to mentor Santi; maybe, seeing in the young golfer an opportunity to atone for the loss of his child helps explain why.

A still from Stick season 1 (Image via Apple TV+)

It gives background for his relentless attention on Santi's possibilities and his annoyance when things go wrong. Pryce's sensitivity in this sense gives his character a human touch and enables the audience to relate to him more sympathetically.

This tragic backstory also explains why Pryce’s relationship with Santi is so important to him. It’s not just about golf or career redemption—it’s about trying to fix a broken part of himself by reaching Santi. This emotional complexity gives more weight to the stakes of their partnership and raises the tension in episode 4 as Pryce makes his final, desperate attempt to save the situation.

All the released episodes of Stick season 1 are now available to stream on Apple TV+.

