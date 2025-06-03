This MobLand family twist might be the most tragic revelation of the entire season

MobLand wrapped up its first season on Paramount+, and the Guy Ritchie gripping crime saga left audiences with a more dysfunctional Harrigan family tree than when the series started. Episode 10 takes the cake in showing how messed up the Harrigan family really is, as Kevin (Paddy Considine) also realized while talking to the bloodied Rusby (Nigel Lindsey) early in the episode.

Eddie Harrigan (Anson Boon), whom everyone believes is Kevin and Bella's (Lara Pulver) son, turns out to be Kevin's other brother, born from Bella's affair with Kevin's father, Conrad (Pierce Brosnan). The revelation came after Maeve's (Helen Mirren) calculated move to ensure that she remained in power.

The most tragic thing about it was that the shocking revelation was not the only calculated gambit from Maeve. Because, as it turned out, the whole premise of the series, the war between the Harrigans and the Stevensons, stemmed from her using Eddie as her own little "monster."

Eddie's true parentage in MobLand is revealed, hinting at Maeve's machinations running deep

The MobLand season finale left with plenty of twists and turns and revelations, including the real identity of the Harrigan rat. However, even with the Harrigan-Stevenson finally over before the credits rolled, one major twist is bound to continue haunting the Harrigan family in one way or another: the big Eddie Harrigan reveal.

The real war, it turned out, isn't with the war against the Stevensons, but the brewing chaos and manipulation that has been going on within the Harrigan family tree. While behind bars, as seen in MobLand episode 10, Maeve Harrigan delivered the final blow when she revealed to Eddie that she wasn't his grandmother. In fact, they weren't blood-related at all.

MobLand has set up the big reveal by dropping clues that Conrad might be Eddie's real father. There was a mention of Kevin's "other brother," Kevin mentioning that his wife was passed on to him, and Bella's history with Conrad. If that is the case, if Eddie is Conrad's son from an affair, then why the special treatment from Maeve when she hates Seraphina, Conrad's other illegitimate child?

It's because Maeve has her own plan in place, which has been playing out throughout season 1, which was to make Eddie the king of the Harrigan empire, with Maeve beside him as the queen. What that means exactly remains a mystery, but it hints at Maeve's deep manipulation of Eddie, especially after comments from Kevin and Bella and little clues in earlier episodes.

In the finale, Bella told Gina how Eddie was a nice, good-natured boy until he turned 12 or 13 when Maeve got her hands on him. She implied that Maeve turned Eddie into what he was now. Whether she meant that Maeve manipulated Eddie or if there was s*xual abuse involved, the show didn't clarify.

Throughout season 1, Maeve has been seen as a protective grandmother warning Gina away from her grandson because she was a daughter of the help. However, in MobLand season 1 episode 9, there was a disturbing moment when Maeve put her hand on Eddie's leg, hinting that the close relationship between the two could involve something more twisted.

There's also this comment from Kevin in episode 10 about how Maeve created a monster in Eddie:

"She worked on him, just like she worked on me. She makes monsters to protect her."

It shakes up the current Harrigan family dynamic, hinting that Eddie would be an even bigger threat than initially realized. After all, he did try to kill Bella in the finale and was all for claiming his place as the head of the Harrigan family after Eddie learned who his real father was.

The complete episodes of MobLand season 1 are now streaming on Paramount+.

