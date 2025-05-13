7 Helen Mirren shows and movies to watch if you loved her in ‘MobLand’

Helen Mirren essays the role of Maeve Harrigan in the crime drama MobLand. Her portrayal of an ambitious character and a ruthless mob wife who secretly pulls the strings behind the scenes adds depth to the series. Prior to MobLand, Mirren built a prolific career in film, television, and theater, spanning over six decades.

Her body of work includes period pieces, crime thrillers, and a wide range of other genres. Known for playing complex female characters, she has received critical acclaim throughout her career. With Academy Awards, Emmys, and many accolades under her belt, there is a substantial selection of Helen Mirren's performances available for viewing.

Here are a few of her must-watch media.

The Queen, Red, and other Helen Mirren performances for fans of MobLand

1) The Queen (2006)

Mirren in and as The Queen (Image via Prime Video)

The Queen (2006) is set in the aftermath of Princess Diana's death in 1997, when the royal family faced intense public scrutiny. While the "People's Princess" title mandated a public funeral, Diana's family preferred a private ceremony. With the election of Tony Blair as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, opposing viewpoints and drama unfolded with Queen Elizabeth II.

Helen Mirren portrays the late Queen Elizabeth II with nuance, toeing the line between public duty and personal emotion. Her performance earned her recognition at the Academy Awards in the categoy of Best Actress. This docudrama makes it a must-watch for fans of her performance in MobLand to understand her ability to step into the shoes of any character.

Where to watch: Netflix/Prime Video

2) Red (2010)

Mirren and Willis in Red (Image via Prime Video)

Retired black-ops agent Francis Moses (Bruce Willis) goes on the run and reunites with his old team when an assassin threatens to disrupt his peaceful life and cause danger to his long-distance girlfriend Sarah. He must find out who he is up against before his life implodes.

In this crime thriller directed by Robert Schwentke, Helen Mirren plays the skilled Victoria "Vicky" Winslow, a retired MI6 assassin who once worked with Moses. Mirren perfectly captures a former agent's slick heroism, especially in scenes where she performs all-guns-blazing. Similar to MobLand's Maeve Carrigan, she embodies confidence, power, and style.

Where to watch: Prime Video

3) Gosford Park (2001)

The cast of Gosford Park (Image via Prime Video)

When Sir William McCordle hosts a shooting party at his country estate in Gosford Park, the last thing he expects is a murder, let alone his own. But with the host dead, secrets rise to the surface, and a murderer is waiting to be nabbed. Who took the knife from the dinner party and committed the crime?

Fans of Helen Mirren in MobLand looking for a more classic whodunit mystery will enjoy this black comedy helmed by Robert Altman. With an ensemble cast including Maggie Smith, Stephen Fry, Michael Gambon, Alan Bates, Aileen Atkins, Bob Balaban, and others, the movie offers riotous entertainment. Mirren's role as the estate's head housekeeper earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

Where to watch: Prime Video

4) The Madness of King George (1994)

Helen Mirren in the biographical period piece (Image via Amazon)

Based on true incidents that shook the monarch, this biographical drama film is directed by Nicholas Hytner. The plot follows King George III's descent into mental instability, the political unrest of the Regency era, and the unethical treatments he undergoes, hoping for betterment.

Helen Mirren takes on the role of Queen Charlotte, the King's loyal wife, who is affected by his health but never lets it add to his misery. Similar to MobLand, she is the one in power behind the scenes. The way she plays a queen whose emotional turmoil never betrays her steely exterior has earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

Where to watch: Prime Video

5) The Last Station (2009)

Mirren plays Sofya Tolstoya (Image via Prime Video)

Leo Tolstoy (Christopher Plummer) and his wife Sofya Tolstaya (Mirren) go head-to-head about some of his socio-political beliefs, with the latter being more conservative and aristocratic. As death comes knocking at his door, his disciples fight with Sofya over ownership and control of his literary works.

With this drama, director Michael Hoffman has brought a biography about author Leo Tolstoy by Jay Parini to life. Helen Mirren's representation of a distraught wife, particularly after Tolstoy's death, is charged with emotion and nuance, earning her yet another Oscar nomination. Just like in MobLand, she grapples with the complexities of being married to a man in power.

The movie is lauded for its historical accuracy, attention to detail, and a peek into faith, society, and morals.

6) Prime Suspect (1991-2006)

Mirren plays Detective Jane (Image via Prime Video)

When Detective Jane Tennison takes over a murder investigation, she realizes that her hard work, and eye for solving cases mean nothing to a male-dominated crew that is unhappy about a woman taking over. Through the course of seven seasons, Tennison must continuously prove her worth, despite her frustrations, in a systemically s*xist organization.

Helen Mirren bagged two Emmys and three British Academy Television Awards for the portrayal of a no-nonsense detective. Maeve in MobLand and Jane in Prime Suspect are both in boys' clubs, but stand out for their authority, and skill.

Where to watch: Prime Video

7) Elizabeth I (2005)

The cast of Elizabeth I (Image via Channel 4)

Queen Elizabeth I left a lasting legacy as a monarch who ruled for over four decades, with her political shrewdness, quick wit, and emotional volatility. Her relationship with the Earl of Leicester (Jeremy Irons) and subsequently, the Earl of Essex, marked most of the latter part of her reign, which this drama accurately captures.

Helen Mirren's tryst with royal roles continues with this two-part miniseries. The actor plays the titular character, showcasing her acting prowess in series different from MobLand. She portrays the Queen's inner conflict and her sheer power as one of the longest rulers of her time.

Where to watch: HBO/Prime Video/Channel 4

Fans of Helen Mirren can also check out her memorable performance in the Fast and Furious franchise. Stream all episodes of MobLand only on Paramount Plus.

