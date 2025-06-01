MobLand episode 10 (finale) ending explained: Who is Eddie’s 'real' father?

MobLand episode 10 (finale), titled The Beast in Me, aired on June 1, 2025, on Paramount+. The series has focused on the brutal and complex war between the Harrigans and the Stevensons, two powerful crime families battling for control over London’s underworld. The finale brings the bloody conflict to a close while unraveling several mysteries about the Harrigan family.

Guy Ritchie's show focuses on characters like Eddie, Kevin, Harry, Maeve, Conrad, and especially Eddie, whose family history is a big part of the drama. It thereby focuses on how Kevin is becoming a potential new leader. Finally, the episode proves that Eddie is indeed Conrad and Bella's son, and Kevin officially disowns him.

The long war between the Harrigans and the Stevensons ends with violence and smart plans in the finale. Now that Conrad and Maeve are in jail, Harry Da Souza pulls off a brilliant plan to eliminate Richie Stevenson's gang, using betrayal and power to make a harsh peace.

Meanwhile, Kevin starts to assert himself as the new leader of the Harrigan empire. After proving it, he faces the harsh truths about his family and stops being Eddie's father.

At the end of MobLand episode 10, there are severe emotional scenes, like Jan stabbing Harry and Conrad getting a hero's welcome in prison. The ending sets the stage for the next part of the story, in which the criminal underworld grows beyond London, and new threats appear.

MobLand episode 10 ending: Eddie’s father revealed, and Kevin’s confrontation with Conrad

A still from MobLand episode 10 (Image via Paramount+)

The most important part of MobLand episode 10 (the finale) is when Eddie's parents are confirmed. In a painful moment, Kevin Harrigan faces the truth: Eddie is not his son. Eddie is the biological child of Conrad Harrigan and Bella.

Kevin had a rough time emotionally because of betrayal, abuse, and power struggles in his family. The information shatters Kevin's already fragile sense of self, forcing him to rethink his place in the crime empire.

Kevin’s reaction is decisive and harsh. After confronting Conrad in prison and learning the truth, Kevin coldly disowns Eddie, declaring,

“He’s your f*cking problem now.”

A still from MobLand episode 10 (Image via Paramount+)

After the Stevenson fight ended violently, MobLand episode 10 (the finale) is mostly about Kevin's growing desire to take over the Harrigan empire. Kevin's strong will comes from his traumatic past, which includes being abused by prison guard Alan Rusby. Kevin goes to see his father Conrad in prison after killing Rusby and challenges him about the family's dark history.

Kevin asks Conrad,

“Who made you like this? Who f*cked you up?”

To this, Conrad arrogantly replies that a thousand men made him, all dead because of him. Kevin disowns Eddie and vows to rebuild the Harrigan empire under his leadership, promising a new era where “people pay for everything.”

MobLand episode 10 makes it clear that Kevin's path will not be easy. Conrad and Maeve are still alive and strong, and new criminal enemies are appearing. Kevin isn't automatically in charge; he has to earn people's loyalty and respect while he navigates a dangerous and changing underworld.

Richie’s death and Harry’s confrontation with the 'rat'

MobLand episode 10 (Image via Paramount+)

Richie Stevenson's downfall in MobLand episode 10 (the finale) is a major turning point in the long-running gang war between the Harrigans and the Stevensons. Richie had been an antagonist all season, leading the Stevenson group against the Harrigan family. When he finally dies, the conflict comes to a violent and final end.

The episode shows that the Harrigans' own lawyer, O'Hara Delaney, is the rat. She has been betraying the family for months by secretly giving Richie information. Because of this betrayal, Richie and his friends could plan ahead and counter many of the Harrigans' moves, which made the war last longer. On the other hand, Harry Da Souza finds out that O'Hara is lying and uses it for his own benefit.

Instead of killing O'Hara right away, Harry talks to her alone. He makes her feel guilty for betraying him and asks her why she did it. He stresses how dangerous she is to the family.

She tells Harry she betrayed him, but he lets her go with the promise that he will call her again when he needs her. This event is part of Harry's bigger plan to use O'Hara's inside information to make things worse for Richie and his gang.

A still from MobLand episode 10 (Image via Paramount+)

With the help of Kevin, Paul, Zosia, and Kiko, Harry plans simultaneous ambushes on the Stevenson gang using the information O'Hara gives him. Richie's forces are caught off guard by these attacks, which destroy his operations one by one. After the ambushes were successful,

Harry and Kevin went to Richie's headquarters and took it by force. In their last fight, they killed Richie. When Kevin says,

"The Harrigans say hello," Richie's rule and the gang war are over.

Richie's and O'Hara's fates are sealed. She is killed in this attack, getting rid of the traitor in the Harrigan family and ending the betrayal that had put them in danger for months. This series of events shows how smart and cruel Harry is when protecting the Harrigan empire and getting rid of Richie Stevenson's dangerous threat from the outside.

The confrontation between Harry and Jan

A still from MobLand episode 10 (Image via Paramount+)

After the end of the Harrigan-Stevenson gang war in MobLand episode 10 (the finale), Harry Da Souza's marriage to his wife Jan reaches a breaking point. After the very scary and violent events, Harry returns to the safe house where Jan and their daughter, Gina, are staying. Jan confronts Harry because Harry's life has put their family in danger, which has made her scared and furious.

During this argument, Jan talks about how angry and tired she is with their unstable way of life. The tension rises as she rants about the constant risks and sacrifices they have had to make. Even though the argument is heated, it doesn't get violent initially. Jan, who is holding a kitchen knife, stabs Harry in the chest by accident as their argument gets worse.

Jan's shock and horror at the scene of the crime show that the stabbing wasn't planned and happened by accident. The episode shows how scared and sorry she is as she thinks about what just happened.

Harry, hurt but still alive, seems to understand that Jan's violent behavior wasn't planned and was caused by stress. It's clear from this scene how much Harry's involvement with the Harrigans and their criminal world has hurt his family.

Maeve’s secret motivation explained

A still from MobLand episode 10 (Image via Paramount+)

In the finale of MobLand, Maeve Harrigan's real reasons for her long-running schemes and manipulations are revealed. Eddie finds out from Maeve that everything she did, like starting a fight by sending Eddie after Tommy Stevenson, telling the police anonymously where Harry was, and telling Richie Stevenson where Seraphina was, was all part of a test.

The goal for Maeve was to find out which members of the Harrigan family were truly trustworthy and worthy of her trust and money to help build the crime empire's future. She says that she plans her schemes to see how her family members act when they are stressed and in danger. In prison, she tells Eddie who his real parents are, and as a result, Eddie tries to choke Bella.

She is going to keep ruling through Eddie because she wants to keep control and influence over the family's future. Maeve calls herself "The Mother Nature," and Conrad tells her he loves her for being so smart. It might sound a little scary, but it is also enchanting.

Bella’s revenge and the sting operation

A still from MobLand episode 10 (Image via Paramount+)

At the end of MobLand episode 10, Bella Harrigan's storyline comes to a crucial turning point, which is shown through a series of background newscasts and conversations. It turns out that Bella planned a complicated sting operation to catch her own father, Lord Pennock.

Her father s*xually abused her as a child. Bella has found a way to get back at him; the sting operation was planned. In order to get video proof of her father's illegal business dealings and lobbying, Bella set up a meeting with Antoine, a banned Syrian arms dealer.

This evidence was meant to show the public and the police that Lord Pennock was dishonest and guilty of crimes. The operation's goal was to make him answer for his past wrongdoings and current dishonest behavior. Lord Pennock is linked to blackmail and illegal power in the government, leading to Bella's personal search for justice.

Conrad’s prison triumph steals the show in MobLand episode 10

Conrad in MobLand episode 10 (Image via Paramount+)

In the closing scene of MobLand episode 10 (the finale), Conrad Harrigan walks out of his prison cell to cheers and applause from the other prisoners. This shows why Conrad is still known as "100 Guns" Harrigan, London's most feared crime boss. Even though he is in jail, Conrad enjoys the respect and admiration the criminal world has for him.

The scene, which is set to The Rolling Stones' song Sympathy for the Devil, represents Conrad's view of himself as a godlike figure and the personification of cruel power. It's different from Kevin and Harry's struggles, who are trying to change the empire, while Conrad is stuck in the old ways.

This last picture sums up the ideas that MobLand looks at: legacy, power, and how violence repeats itself. Conrad's rule may be over for now, but he still holds massive power within the family and the dirty business.

MobLand episode 10 is available to stream on Paramount+.

