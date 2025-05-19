MobLand quietly dropped a disturbing Electra complex bombshell about Gina & Harry

MobLand is a British crime drama series that premiered on March 30, 2025, on Paramount+. It follows the story of a fixer named Harry Da Souza, who works for the London-based crime family, the Harrigans. He is hired to mitigate the tensions between the Harrigans and their rival family, the Stevensons.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers for MobLand.

In episode 7, Eddie Harrigan was getting closer to Gina Da Souza, Harry's teenage daughter. He was unusually vulnerable with her, a stark contrast to how cold he often was toward Harry. Gina could see through Eddie's facade, but decided to get physical with him anyway.

In episode 8, titled Helter Skelter, Harry returned to the Cotswolds with Seraphina Harrigan, Conrad's illegitimate daughter, whom Maeve tried to get rid of. When Harry was preparing to leave for London, Jan informed him about Gina's affair with Eddie.

Subsequently, Harry confronted both Eddie and Gina about it. During his interaction with Gina, she indirectly blamed him for her attraction to Eddie by explaining the Electra complex to him.

MobLand episode 8: Harry had a tense conversation with Gina about her dating Eddie

Although Harry covered up for Eddie upon learning that he was the one who killed Tommy Stevenson, the young boy was not grateful to the fixer. Instead, he hated Harry's guts. So when Harry learned that Gina was in a physical relationship with Eddie, he warned his daughter against it.

Gina asked Harry which of the Harrigans was the good one. When she followed up by asking what was so bad about Eddie, Harry replied that he was a "psychotic murderer." Initially shocked, Gina then asked if he was familiar with the Electra complex.

When Harry said he did not know about it, Gina replied:

"The Electra complex is when young girls choose partners that display the same traits as their fathers."

Before Harry could respond, Gina left. Later, Harry told Jan that she did not need to worry about Gina's relationship with Eddie.

Harry gave a subtle warning to Eddie in the MobLand episode 8

Harry and Eddie in MobLand episode 8 (Image via Paramount+)

In the eight episodes that have been released so far, it has become obvious that Eddie Harrigan is not a good person by any measure. Not only is he under the strong influence of Maeve Harrigan, who has put her own family in danger, but he also holds a grudge against Harry.

The extent of Eddie's arrogance was seen again in MobLand episode 8 when Harry told him he wanted to talk to him about his relationship with Gina. Reprehensible as ever, Eddie said:

"Who is Harry Da Souza? A lackey. A gofer. Some c*nt who works for the Harrigans … you should be pleased. Gina’s getting some prime Wagyu beef. Proper beluga. She knows where her bread’s buttered."

Unexpectedly, Harry told Eddie to sit down, and then the formidable fixer gave him his blessing because he trusted Gina's judgment. Harry informed Eddie that as long as they were being kind to each other, he had no problem with their relationship.

Before Eddie could recover from his surprising interaction with Harry, the older man knocked at his door again and told him that he would be right by his side as he ascended the Harrigans' hierarchy.

Harry continued:

"One day, when you're at the top, and you're looking down over all of this, I'll be right there with you, mate. Right by your side. And I'll push you off."

Eddie was too stunned to speak as Harry gave a short chuckle and left.

MobLand is available to stream on Paramount+.

