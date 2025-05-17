Gina's motives are known, but what fuels Eddie's intense interest in Gina on MobLand?

MobLand is a crime drama TV series that premiered on Paramount+ on March 30, 2025. The show follows Tom Hardy's Harry Da Souza as a fixer for the London-based Harrigan crime family, who was hired to mitigate the tension between the Harrigans and the Stevensons, a South London-based crime family.

Ad

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers for MobLand. Reader discretion is advised.

The nature of Harry's job is a major source of frustration for his wife, Jan, and daughter, Gina. In episode 6, Harry had Gina and Jan shift to the Cotswolds for their safety after an all-out war between the Harrigans and the Stevensons broke out following Vron Stevenson's death in a bomb blast.

In MobLand episode 7, Gina and Eddie could be seen hanging out, with Eddie showing an intense interest in the girl. Eddie is heavily under his grandmother Maeve's influence and does not draw the line at anything despite Harry's threats to keep himself in check.

Ad

Trending

Given Eddie's history, it is unlikely that his interest in Gina is innocent. So, his newfound interest in Gina could be part of one of Maeve's sinister plans or his own.

Maeve Harrigan: The ever-present betrayal haunting Harry's every move in MobLand

Ad

Maeve, the matriarch of the Harrigan family, heavily influences her husband, Conrad, and her grandson, Eddie. The extent of Maeve's influence on Conrad became obvious in episode 1 when the latter murdered his loyal friend and advisor, Archie, because Maeve suspected that Archie was a traitor.

In episode 3, it was revealed that Eddie killed Tommy Stevenson, Richie Stevenson's son. When Kevin told Maeve and Conrad about this, they did not scold Eddie at Maeve's behest. Later, viewers learned that Maeve actually encourages Eddie's reckless behavior while Conrad is not very happy about it.

Ad

In MobLand episode 5, Kevin and Harry drugged Maeve to keep her from doing something horrible enough to ruin the truce between the Harrigans and the Stevensons. As it turned out, Maeve is not one to be stopped at any cost, as she ordered Vron Stevenson's murder at the end of the episode. This order created more problems for Harry.

In episode 6, while Harry, Zosia, and Kiko were busy looking for Seraphina and Brendan, Maeve snitched on her own family by cutting a deal with Richie. Eddie was with Maeve when she told Richie about Seraphina and Brendan's location in exchange for Brendan's safety.

Ad

In the following episode, Maeve began planting seeds of doubt in Conrad's mind about Harry and his wife, Jan. Meanwhile, Eddie was shown sharing a blunt with Gina, confiding that he felt "lost" and was simply "sensitive." Gina told him she could see right through his manipulations but kissed him anyway.

Also read: MobLand episode 7 ending explained: Is [spoiler] alive?

Eddie's quiet facade in MobLand hides a growing resentment toward Harry

Ad

Eddie's decision to murder Tommy Stevenson significantly escalated the already tense relationship between the Harrigans and the Stevenson family. Unaware of Eddie's guilt at first, Harry, ever the fixer, went to great lengths to shield him from the fallout. When the truth eventually surfaced, Harry was forced to reckon with the fact that he had protected the person responsible for the murder.

For Harry, protecting the Harrigans is part of the job, but killing a member of the Stevensons was a reckless move that invited war. Still, he cleaned up Eddie's mess without hesitation. Yet, instead of showing gratitude, Eddie responded with cold detachment and growing animosity toward the older man.

Ad

Eddie's bitterness became more apparent when he and Maeve openly antagonized Vron Stevenson during Tommy's wake and funeral, disregarding Harry's warnings.

In episode 7, as Maeve planted distrust in Conrad's mind about Jan, Eddie attempted to seduce Harry's daughter, Gina. Their actions may likely be part of a larger plan that threatens to unravel Harry's position within his family and the fragile criminal alliances he's tried to hold together.

MobLand is available to stream on Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Ankita Shaw is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda. While she has a Bachelor's degree in Physiology, her interest in films, television shows, and books has propelled her into the world of entertainment journalism.



With a passion for storytelling, she has worked as a writer for the digital publication TheThings and served as a full-time Entertainment News Writer at Animated Times, accumulating over one and a half years of experience. As an entertainment reporter, she enjoys reading and writing about the personal experiences of celebrities, with a particular emphasis on their human side beyond fame, wealth, and glamour.



Outside of her professional commitments, she is an aficionado of compelling narratives and enjoys watching films across diverse genres. In music, her favorite is the British-Irish boyband One Direction. She is fascinated by their creative output, which evokes joy and positivity through themes such as self-discovery, heartbreak, and love. Know More