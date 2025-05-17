Were you just as disappointed with Jan Da Souza's character in MobLand as I was?

Paramount Plus' crime drama television series MobLand is only three episodes away from completion. While it does have an engaging storyline, I wish certain aspects of the show were different from how they are being depicted right now.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Among the things I wish MobLand did differently is its depiction of certain characters in the show. As a viewer, I feel the show does not do justice to some female characters. The most notable example is Jan Da Souza, portrayed by actress Joanne Froggatt.

Jan is married to Harry and is visibly unhappy in her marriage. While she does recognize this, she doesn't take any action. This almost makes her a passive recipient of Harry's behavior and portrays her as someone who lacks agency and control over her actions and those around her. Personally, I can feel the pain of being in such a predicament, which leaves me deeply disappointed in her character.

I wish Jan Da Souza's character in MobLand had been dealt with more complexity

As a viewer, I feel, Jan's character lacks agency and freedom, and this is especially true when it comes to her relationship with Harry.

There are several instances throughout MobLand that suggest that Jan is unhappy in her marriage to Harry, but she never leaves him. What's worse is that she also does not consider her distant relationship with Harry a problem most of the time, choosing to ignore it.

Jan has several qualities that have the potential to make her a powerful force. However, her dynamic with Harry poses the biggest threat to her character development. As a result, her character feels one-dimensional, one that exists only in relation to others.

Additionally, her character sometimes lacks individuality, one of the reasons she does not identify the severity of the circumstances she is in, let alone escape from them.

It does not appear like Jan would be leaving Harry anytime soon in MobLand

With Jan and Harry, it seems like they are on the verge of breaking, but no one seems to be taking the next big decision. As the show's narrative suggests, this is a recurring pattern between the two and something that they have normalized.

That said, many viewers, including myself, believe that Jan and Harry's relationship has run its course, and it would be best that they parted ways. However, their relationship seems to have stood the test of time despite its shortcomings, so a separation may or may not be forthcoming in the upcoming episodes.

Additionally, Joanne Froggatt, who plays Jan in MobLand, suggested in her recent conversation with Collider that it would take a "lot" for Jan to leave Harry. This is because she loves him "with all her heart."

Although she does not receive the level of emotional availability she would like from Harry, it would not dictate her decision to leave or stay in her marriage to him. Joanne also noted that she believes while Jan's character has evolved over time, Harry's has remained the same. Hence, while Harry was always emotionally closed, Jan has evolved to expect more emotional maturity.

To sum it up, I believe that drastic changes should be made to Jan Da Souza's character in MobLand. Doing so would ensure her character is as well-rounded as the other characters in the show.

