Who is Teddie Allen? Everything to know about the actor who plays Gina in Paramount's MobLand

Paramount's MobLand is a British crime drama series, which was originally supposed to be a prequel to the Showtime series Ray Donovan. However, it was later developed as a standalone series that follows the story of a fixer named Harry Da Souza (portrayed by Tom Hardy) for the powerful Harrigan family.

Harry is married to Jan (portrayed by Joanne Froggatt), and the two share a daughter named Gina. Teddie Allen, the daughter of Welsh actor Keith Allen, plays the character of Gina in the show. Gina is one of the recurring characters in the show, as seen in the first four episodes released so far.

Everything to know about MobLand's Gina Da Souza actress Teddie Allen

Teddie Allen was born to Welsh actor Keith Allen and his partner Tamzin Malleson, an English actress, as Teddie-Rose Malleson-Allen in 2006. According to a Birth Hypnosis blog published on December 6, 2006, after working on the BBC medical drama Bodies, Malleson decided to have a home birth when she was pregnant with Teddie Allen.

"I had a home birth, and Bodies was partly responsible for that. I didn't want to go anywhere near a hospital and I considered it safer to have a birth at home where I felt confident, relaxed and in control. I was happy at home - in agony, but perfectly happy!" Tamzin Malleson shared regarding her decision.

Pop singer Lily Allen and Emmy Award-nominee actor Alfie Allen are the half-siblings of Teddie Allen. Further, actor and filmmaker Kevin Allen is Teddie Allen's uncle, as he is the younger brother of Keith Allen.

Teddie Allen's first major role was in the BBC Films' remake of Swallows and Amazons in 2016. Based on Arthur Ransome's 1930 children's book of the same name, the film also starred Andrew Scott, Rafe Spall, and Harry Enfield.

Allen has since starred in Andy De Emmony’s feature film Four Kids and It. She has also appeared in Cider With Rosie and the police procedural Wisting.

Teddie Allen reflected on Keith Allen's refusal to pay for her acting school

Teddie Allen in Four Kids and It (Image via YouTube/Sky Cinema)

In an interview with The Sunday Times published on January 10, 2024, Teddie Allen and her father, Keith Allen, opened up about their dynamic and their relationship with their extended family.

In the same interview, Teddie Allen revealed how when she expressed her interest in acting, her father refused to pay for acting school.

"When I told him I was interested in acting, he said there was no way he was paying for some fancy acting college or hustling for work for his daughter. At the time I was a bit put out, but now see he was right," she commented.

Allen also opened up about the negative side of having famous family members.

"Foolishly, when I was about 11, I started googling my family and wish I hadn’t. There was even some horrible stuff about me, saying how awful my name was. I didn’t know these people, so what’s it got to do with them?" she shared.

MobLand is available to stream on Paramount+.

